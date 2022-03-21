Jensen Ackles May Be Heading To The Boys, But He Was Perfectly Happy To Marvel It Up For His Wife's Disneyland Birthday

Fans of The Boys are excited to see Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy when the irreverent superhero series returns to Amazon’s Prime Video on June 3 , but the Supernatural actor had some business to tend to before all that happens. His wife Danneel Ackles recently celebrated her birthday with a family outing to Disneyland, where the soon-to-be supe enjoyed some time on the Marvel side of superhero stories.

While The Boys' fandom would no doubt love if the Seven's faux theme park existed, it was the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride at Disneyland, however, that had the Ackles family excited. The party of five visited the Happiest Place on Earth in celebration of Danneel Ackles’ birthday, with Jensen commenting that daughter JJ rode the Marvel ride for the first time and “LOVED IT!” Check out the post below:

It looks like it was a truly magical day, and Jensen Ackles praised his wife for spending her day doing something fun for the kids. It looks like the parents had fun as well, though, as he noted that it was the perfect day and thanked everyone involved. Just don't expect him to get FULLY on board with all that Marvel jazz, since he's perfectly content to keep calling the GOTG ride by its former title.

The Boys Season 2 ended in October 2020 with lots of interesting developments and just as many questions ahead of Season 3. While creator Eric Kripke has done well to hold fans over with monthly installments of the faux Vaught News Network program Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman and the canon-building animated anthology The Boys: Diabolical, viewers are ready to “gorge-feed” on Season 3, partly in anticipation of seeing Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

The family-friendly Marvel ride (and basically everything else in Disney's theme parks) is a far cry from the superhero world Jensen Ackles is set to join on The Boys. His version of Soldier Boy will stray a bit from the character in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series of the same name, Ackles said, as the comic character — known in the comics as having good intentions despite a number of disastrous outcomes — will be a curmudgeonly and bigoted version in live-action form.

If Jensen Ackles’ description of Soldier Boy as a “bigoted asshole” reminds you of a Season 2 character from The Boys, there might be a good reason for that. Aya Cash played a gender-swapped iteration of Stormfront in Season 2, who in the comics fought alongside Soldier Boy in World War II. While Stormfront was perhaps permanently incapacitated in the Season 2 finale, even if she wasn't killed, I wouldn’t be surprised if Soldier Boy mentions his former teammate in some horrifying capacity.

The Boys and Marvel may not be related in any way, but The Boys did draw inspiration from Marvel when jokingly viewing its universe from an alternate perspective. In a spoof of the Marvel series What If…? the social media team for The Boys envisioned the show's morally corrupt heroes as members of The Seven, including Jack Quaid's Hughie as the unflinchingly harsh Homelander. Season 3 already has a lot to work with, but I can’t help but be a little curious about how much fun this paradigm shift would be.

We love that Jensen Ackles and fam enjoyed the birthday outing for the One Tree Hill alum’s big day. It also gave us one more wholesome glimpse of the actor before we see what The Boys Season 3 has in store. We already know that Eric Kripke is taking on the comic arc of “Herogasm,” where supes from around the world pretend they’re going to heroically fight aliens in space but really just have a massive orgy. However Kripke says that isn’t even the craziest part of the season . How could that possibly be?