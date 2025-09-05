Critics Have Seen The Conjuring: Last Rites, And They Have Mixed Opinions About The Horror Franchise’s Sentimental Swan Song
One final haunting for the Warrens.
Spooky season is drawing closer, but overall so far the 2025 movie calendar has been kind to those who love the horror genre. Fans of The Conjuring movies are undoubtedly hoping that The Conjuring: Last Rites — the conclusion to Ed and Lorraine Warren’s story — will be the year's next hit horror, and the critics are here to weigh in ahead of the film’s September 5 release to theaters. So what are they saying?
Set five years after The Devil Made Me Do It, the Warrens (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are eyeing retirement when they meet the Smurl family, who have come into possession of a mirror whose evil has ties to the Warrens’ daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson). In CinemaBlend’s review of The Conjuring: Last Rites, Eric Eisenberg says the movie brings the series to a satisfying conclusion, but its return to the haunted house narrative doesn’t pack the same punch as previous movies. He rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting also gives the movie 3.5 out of 5 skulls, saying Last Rites includes a few standout moments of blood-curdling dread while also playing up the sentimentality audiences have developed for the Warrens. The critic says:
Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com gives it 3 stars out of 4, writing that Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s performances have always been part of what makes The Conjuring one of the best horror movie franchises, and the same is true for their final chapter. Of the movie overall, Seitz says:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critic isn’t fully on board with the emotional family aspect overshadowing the scares. However, characters from the past movies showing up does remind fans of the impact this franchise has had on the horror genre for so long. Hopson gives the film 2.5 out of 5 stars and says:
Frank Scheck of THR says it’s not just the floorboards that are creaky in the ninth movie on The Conjuring’s timeline. Last Rites offers “stale scares” in director Michael Chaves’ fourth movie in the franchise, which feels like it’s suffering from fatigue. Scheck continues:
Overall, critics seem to be a bit “meh” on the newest offering in The Conjuring franchise, as it’s accumulated just 57% on Rotten Tomatoes from 74 critics. If you’ve been loyal to the Warrens’ story since 2013, however, it’s probably worth checking out Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s swan song. The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theaters on Friday, September 5.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.