The Great: 10 Movies And Shows To Watch If You Like The Hulu Original

Huzzah! Did you hear that? It’s the sound of The Great getting a Season 3 !

But sadly, it’ll be some time until we get to see the next season. While the first two seasons of The Great, featuring the occasionally true story of Catherine the Great and her rise to power in Russia, received critical acclaim and Emmy nominations, including one for the lovely Elle Fanning , I’m not entirely sure when Season 3 is going to come out.

However, until then, there are plenty of other fun television shows and movies that are just like The Great that fans of the series will love to watch, from Dickinson to Elizabeth. Here are ten movies and shows like The Great that are available to stream or rent right now.

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

First up on the list, we have the Apple TV+ original , Dickinson. This dramedy, starring the talented Hailee Steinfeld, tells the story of Emily Dickinson, a young woman and a budding writer who doesn’t quite fit in with the society that she grew up in, and her constant fight for not only her writing, but her voice to be heard.

Like The Great, this Apple TV+ show isn’t the most realistic interpretation of someone who is famous, but it’s done in such a brilliant way that it’s still entertaining. Not only that, but Steinfeld is another great example of a young actress taking on a real-life role such as Emily Dickinson, and she does a fantastic job with not only her comedic delivery, but the rest of her acting performance, as well.

The Favourite (Amazon Rental)

Next up, we have to bring up The Favourite. This black comedy details the story of Queen Anne, and how two cousins, Sarah Churchill and Abigail Masham are doing whatever they can to become the queen’s favorite within her royal court.

I could go on for hours about The Favourite and why it is perfect for fans of The Great. Not only is the setting and costume design brilliant, but the acting performances are stellar, especially from Emma Stone , Rachel Weisz, and the always brilliant Olivia Colman . But, to be honest, the film is just plain funny – like my gut is going to burst kind of funny. Everyone does such a good job.

Miracle Workers (HBO Max)

I love this silly little show so much. For fans of adult comedy like The Great, you need to check out Miracle Workers. This anthology series, which stars the same actors but in different timelines and as different characters, all of whom go on insane adventures to try and save people.

Miracle Workers is just a great show overall. Not only does it have some dark comedy that anyone will enjoy, but the cast is genuinely so fun and works their butts off. Daniel Radcliffe, for example , is the star of this show and honestly, after watching him in something as intense as the Harry Potter series for ten years of his life, it’s a pleasure to watch him act in this show. He’s great and looks like he is having the time of his life in some of these scenes.

Elizabeth (Starz)

Starring Cate Blanchett in the titular role, Elizabeth is all about Queen Elizabeth I of England, and her early years on the throne, showing her rise to power, and how no matter what, there is always someone who wants the power for themselves, and how she has to find a way to stop them.

For fans of The Great, there’s plenty of reasons to love this film, as it has accurate set design, beautiful costumes and amazing acting, as well as a very well-told story. Blanchett was actually Academy Award-nominated for her performance in the film, and it garnered seven overall nominations, so you know it’s going to be a great movie to check out.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

I feel like if you’ve never heard of Bridgerton at this point, you must be living under a rock. It's one of Netflix’s most popular shows and follows the titular Bridgerton family, and each of their quests to find their perfect match, with each season being dedicated to the love story of one sibling.

Bridgerton seriously did become a huge hit, not only for its steamy scenes but the fun cast as well. For fans of The Great, this Netflix show has a very similar style where it certainly takes place during an older time but has some modern touches to it that make it unique. I actually like Season 2 more than Season 1, but both have plenty going for them and are a joy to watch, or binge watch if that's your thing.

Marie Antoinette (Amazon Rental)

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Marie Antoinette was directed by Sofia Coppola and follows the real-life socialite and later Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, in the years that led up to the biggest revolution she’d ever face, the French Revolution.

While Marie Antoinette isn’t the most accurate film out there, it’s still a very good one with very good performances, which is why it’s perfect for someone who loves The Great. It really is done incredibly well and features a standout performance from Kirsten Dunst.

Harlots (Hulu)

Moving on, we now take a look at another TV series, this one hailing from Hulu and called Harlots. This series takes place in London during the 1760s, where women are seen as being good for either marriage or sex, and the business-minded women of this world who intend to set a path for themselves and run brothels that will make them successful. Many people don't like this, and they must do everything in their power to stop all those who wish to shut them down.

Harlots is a show that I truly wish had gotten more seasons. Like The Great, this show is all about women taking power back into their hands and trying to better their lives with the slim choices they are given. The acting is amazing, featuring a killer performance from Samantha Morton in the lead role of Margarey Wells, and the story is rich with emotion.

The Crown (Netflix)

Oh, The Crown, one of the jewels of Netflix that has been around for years. The Crown is the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, from her early beginnings as queen, to her later years, with the actors being changed as time goes on, and the characters age.

The Crown has received acclaim from critics and scored several awards and nominations across its four seasons (so far), and with Season 5 coming soon , I can almost guarantee that it will get praise. It’s a lot more accurate than The Great is with its storytelling, and it's a story about resilience and the changes that Elizabeth wanted to make for England and the United Kingdom as she stepped into ruling. Truly, a show that anyone can love.

Season 5 is right around the corner, so now is the perfect time to binge all the episodes. With four seasons, there is so much to love.

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

If you’re looking for another comedy series based on real-life events that aren’t necessarily accurate, be sure to check out Our Flag Means Death. While the show is only one season so far, it’s filled with laughter. It follows what can be known as the Golden Age of Piracy, where we go along for the ride with Stede Bonnet, a pirate and his crew, as they travel across the world and cross paths with other famous pirates – including the legendary Blackbeard.

I can’t recommend this series enough. Even if you don’t like pirates, the comedy style is the exact same as The Great and more. It’s dark and humorous, and everything else in-between mixed with some incredible acting. Plus, you get to see Taika Waititi as Blackbeard – that alone should be enough to draw you in. And, it also has some great LGBTQ+ representation within it as well, which is always a win.

Shakespeare In Love (HBO Max)

Last but not least, we need to talk about Shakespeare in Love. This Academy Award-winning movie tells the story of a fake love affair that famed playwright William Shakespeare had with someone while he was writing one of his most famous pieces ever, Romeo and Juliet, and the drama that followed from it.

Look, is Shakespeare in Love an accurate story? Nah, it’s not at all, but that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here for romance and drama and comedy, and this movie brings it, just like The Great. The performances are absolutely stellar, and it received several nominations at the Academy Awards, winning several, including Best Picture (even though it's been highly debated whether it should have won or not that year).

There are truly so many picks for you to enjoy if you’re trying to bide your time until The Great Season 3, but hopefully, these are some of the options that will help you get through this wait.