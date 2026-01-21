Kevin Costner's Hollywood Career Has Stalled, But His Romantic Life Has Definitely Not

The last couple of years have been turbulent for Kevin Costner. As news was coming out about his exit from Yellowstone and the reported drama between him and Taylor Sheridan, he was also going through a divorce with Christine Baumgartner. Then, his Horizon movie came out, and didn’t do well, leaving that franchise’s future in question. Now, he’s also dealing with lawsuits regarding those Western films. So, in short, his career has faced some hurdles. However, his romantic life is reportedly moving forward in a nice way.

Back in May of 2023, it was revealed that Costner and Baumgartner were getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. The battle over their separation came to an end in September of 2023, and since then, they’ve both moved on. Baumgartner married Josh Connor, a financier, late last year. Meanwhile, it’s been reported by Us Weekly that Costner is dating Kelly Noonan Gores. Apparently, the actor and the 46-year-old writer have been casually seeing each other since the summer, and things are going well, as one source claimed:

It’s very private and casual. After such a public and expensive divorce, he’s being cautious. They see each other when schedules allow, often spending time at his Santa Barbara estate. They love dinners at home, walks on the beach and quiet nights in.

Another source alleged that Noonan Gores is “gounding” for the Bull Durham actor. However, it was also reiterated that while their relationship is allegedly going well, the performer isn’t looking for “a serious relationship or marriage.”

As for Costner’s relationship with his ex-wife, they’re apparently doing pretty well. They do share three kids – 18-year-old Cayden, 16-year-old Hayes and 15-year-old Grace – and one source claimed that the former partners stay optimistic for their childrens' sake, explaining:

He’s happy for her, and he’s trying to keep things positive for the kids’ sake.

However, it was also alleged by a different source that Costner is “resentful” and “wishes” that he and Baumgartner “could have made it work.” Although it would seem that he’s happy in the current relationship he’s in too. However, again, this is all alleged.

Going back to his professional life, one source claimed that the Field of Dreams actor has been working on what’s next, and he’s excited for 2026, which he's allegedly calling “his redemption year.”

Back in October, it was reported that Costner was working on a series about diving and sunken treasure. Along with that, these sources claimed that the actor “has a lot in the works.” This includes probable projects like the documentaries he’s worked on recently, the construction of a film studio and soundstage for Territory Studios, and work with his band. In the second source’s words:

Kevin has a lot in the works. He knows he’ll have a comeback but would never call it that. He loves big ideas, risk and proving people wrong.

Now, the question becomes: What will Kevin Costner do next? The future of Horizon is a mystery. Plus, after settling one lawsuit over costume fees last summer, he’s dealing with another one that was filed in December by a stuntwoman who made claims that she was “subjected to an unscripted rape scene.” The actor claimed that this was “patently false.”

On top of that, when THR released a piece about the drama on the Yellowstone set and the future of Kevin Costner’s career, it left many wondering what would happen next for him.

Well, that wondering will continue. However, it would seem that while he’s doing well personally, he’s also trying to get back in the saddle professionally.