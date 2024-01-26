The Kardashians Have A Go To Drunk Food, And It's A Really Solid Choice

The Kardashian-Jenner family may not always be the most relatable, with Kylie Jenner catching flak for her private jet flex in past years and Kim Kardashian showing us all how poor we are with her hilarious viral “Of Course” TikTok challenge . However, it seems there is a universal equalizer when it comes to having the drunken munchies. The Kardashians stars’ private chef has divulged some details on the celebrities’ habits, and it turns out they’ve got a really solid choice for soaking up the alcohol — a good grilled cheese sandwich.

Khristianne Uy (also known, appropriately, as Chef K) told Page Six that the reality TV family is all about moderation and staying active when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But they’re not afraid to let loose a little, especially for a celebratory drink during the holidays, and when that happens, Chef K knows exactly what request is coming. “Hands down,” she said, their go-to drunk food is a grilled cheese sandwich. She puts a twist on the classic dish, too, explaining:

With Rao’s Homemade tomato sauce, it’s just the easiest 10-minute thing. Sometimes they’re like, ‘Ah, chef, you’ve been here 21 hours, but can you whip up another late-night snack?’ Actually, I started making that for them throughout the holidays, just a last-minute thing. Who doesn’t love a grilled cheese with tomato bisque, right? Like, to soak up all the liquor.

She’s not wrong. After kicking back a few drinks, is there anything better than the combination of bread, melty cheese and a little grease? I love that Chef K uses a jarred tomato sauce too, instead of whipping up a full tomato soup. (Definitely keeping that in mind for my next night out.)

Grilled cheese is pretty simple, but I actually would love a few more details from the woman who’s been prepping meals for Kris Jenner and her children for almost nine years. What kind of bread are we using? What kind of cheese? I’m going out on a limb to assume she’s not popping a slice of processed American between slices of store-brand white bread, so just how fancy are we getting here?

While the Kardashian-Jenners may indulge in a cheat meal now and again, Chef K clarifies that they make up for it with their workouts, telling the trade:

Let’s just say they have one whole grilled cheese; they’ll make up for it by working out at the gym. They’re really rigid about that.

Over the years Chef K has apparently perfected her dishes to comply with her clients’ preferences, which reportedly include Kourtney’s veganism, Kim’s hatred of cilantro, Kendall’s aversion to hot peppers and Khloé’s limited protein options (chicken or turkey). It’s served Khristianne Uy well, as after being the day-to-day chef for multiple family members, she now handles all of the catering for their private events, holidays and birthdays (save for that rumored $7,000 viral cake ).

It sounds like a pretty demanding yet rewarding job, and I love getting a peek into what goes on behind the scenes of the Kardashian machine — especially when that peek reveals something as deliciously relatable as the billion-dollar family munching on grilled cheese sandwiches after a night of partying.