'I'm Kim Kardashian': Of Course, The Hulu Star Joined The Viral TikTok Trend And It's So On Brand

It’s fun to see celebrities jump on certain social media trends, and there have been some huge pop culture moments that have come from such viral videos. JoJo Siwa, for example, ignited a feud when she called out Candace Cameron Bure via TikTok challenge for being rude . Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder channeled their vampire alter-egos in the “Out of My League” trend, and a whole slew of famous faces shared their “Teenage Dirtbag” tendencies in another challenge. A new trend, however, seems specifically tailored to Kim Kardashian, and the reality queen did not disappoint.

The Kardashians star took on the “Of Course” challenge, where people identify something about themselves (such as a job or physical characteristic) and then basically confirm some sort of stereotype or shared experience. Kim Kardashian’s TikTok video shows the billionaire walking around her home and office, pointing out some of the more extravagant features, because “of course,” she’s Kim Kardashian. Check it out for yourself:

Nobody can say that Kim Kardashian doesn’t have a sense of humor about herself. The American Horror Story: Delicate actress wore a fluffy robe in the video, giving off an air of self-importance as she boasted about her material possessions. The subtle way the camera hung on her custom mannequin’s butt was a brilliant choice, and she slayed me when she pointed out the 3D models of “my brain and my plane” that decorate her office. She also seemed to use the opportunity to announce a new product — a lip liner in 15 different shades of nude.

I’m sure it comes as a surprise to no one that Kim Kardashian has dedicated an entire wall of her home to a looping video of her beauty campaigns. Her hallway of magazine covers and shrine to her SKKN BY KIM products are actually really impressive and beautifully displayed. While her tanning bed and red-light bed are a pure flex, I’m obsessed with her “custom Rick Owens” office that honestly looks more like the comfiest bedroom.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family members have taken their hits for being unrelatable, fans seemed to appreciate the way this showed off Kim’s excessive lifestyle, as comments included:

This is so extra but in the BEST WAY – lylaandems

I’m Kim Kardashian of course I lost my Diamond Earring in the ocean – fabienne.ftn

This trend suits her the most 🤣 – kirianmpapi

You’re Kim Kardashian, of COURSE you are absolutely slaying in a comfy robe girllllll…. – not_blinkie

She’s so real for this, We love you Kim!! – tiah_titan

Yesss this trend was meant for you!!!! Let’s get a part two😍😍🔥

Yes, Kim Kardashian has more money than most of us could ever dream of, but it’s fascinating to see the things she spends it on. She’s clearly put a lot of work into making her spaces functional and fashionable, but she also has plenty of fun with her money too, dropping five figures on Christmas lights for her house and wrapping her family’s presents in SKIMS T-shirts , which sell for $48 apiece.