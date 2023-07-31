Viral Kardashians Birthday Cake Allegedly Cost $7K, But Not So Fast

Nobody throws a party like a Kardashian. Over the years we’ve seen some pretty over-the-top themes from the reality TV family, including Kylie Jenner’s “Stormiworld” creation to North West taking her friends on a party bus . There always seems to be a common thread at the Kardashian-Jenner celebrations — and no, it’s not the extravagant balloon budget . Hansen’s has been providing the cakes for the family’s functions for years, and with rumors spreading that the delicacy comes with the price tag of $7,000, it seems like you’d have to have the net worth of a Kardashian to be able to partake. But not so fast.

‘Kardashian Cake’ Goes Viral For Supposed $7,000 Price Tag

The “Kardashian Cake” --- aka, Hansen’s flower-top basket weave cake, white cake and white buttercream frosting — went viral recently, when a fan posted on TikTok that they had dropped thousands of dollars to try one of the famous desserts. You can see the video below:

The TikToker admits to not letting the cake thaw out first before cutting into it, but even so, several commenters couldn’t imagine spending that much money on a birthday cake, regardless of the quality.

Hansen’s Cakes has been featured multiple times on the Kardashians’ reality shows over the years, including when Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were wedding cake shopping. The bakery also reportedly provided the cake for Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s nuptials.

I don’t think anybody would be particularly surprised if the Kardashian-Jenners spent that much for the dessert at their family’s parties, but is it realistic to believe there are that many people who have that much cash lying around?

Hansen’s Responds To Rumors Of The $7,000 Cake

It turns out that no, according to the bakery itself, the cakes don’t cost $7,000. In their first TikTok post, Hansen’s featured a video of Kylie Jenner cutting the cake for Stormi’s 5th birthday and answering fans’ questions regarding its price in the comments:

In the comments multiple fans inquired about the cost for such a delicacy, with guesses ranging from $7,000 or $8,000 to one largely misinformed fan who said the cakes were rumored to be going for $70,000. Hansen’s patiently replied that the price of their cakes had been greatly exaggerated, writing under different comments:

I promise you our cakes never cost that much.

Those rumors are false.

I promise you the pricing [is] much lower. People like to spread outrageous rumors.

So how much, exactly, can one expect to drop on the essential Kardashians’ party food? In response to yet another fan asking if the cakes cost $7,000, Hansen’s said:

Absolutely not. $95.

There you have it. Rather than having to take out a loan to pay for your birthday cake, you’re actually looking at spending less than $100 (which actually seems a bit low to me). And just to prove how long Hansen’s has been a KarJenner tradition, fans found photos of Kylie Jenner enjoying the cake as a child, and she confirmed:

I get one every year :) #tonight pic.twitter.com/cEipNz5QHoAugust 9, 2015 See more