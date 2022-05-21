The Lincoln Lawyer Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix TV Show Stars Before

The Lincoln Lawyer has dropped on Netflix as part of the 2022 TV schedule , telling the story of a defense attorney in Los Angeles who doesn’t have an office for his clients - no, he works out of a Lincoln Town Car, hence the term, “Lincoln Lawyer.” With great reviews and a really good story, the show has been a hit on Netflix.

But, with such a great story, the Lincoln Lawyer Cast is even better, with plenty of stars that you have seen in many other shows or movies before. Here is where you’ve seen The Lincoln Lawyer cast in the past.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller)

Coming up first on this list is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the main character of The Lincoln Lawyer, who plays Mickey Haller. Garcia-Rulfo has been in the business for some time, and has appeared in several movies and television shows. Some of his biggest films that you might have seen him in are Cake, The Magnificent Seven, the murder mystery, Murder on the Orient Express, Mary, the Netflix film, Sweet Girl, and more.

He’s also appeared in a variety of television shows, as well. Some of his most famous appearances are as Narciso Menendez in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, and playing Gabriel Ortega in Goliath. However, this is his first major main role in a television series, so it’s exciting to see him do more in the television world.

Neve Campbell (Maggie Pherson)

We have a scream queen in our midst! Neve Campbell plays Maggie Pherson on The Lincoln Lawyer, and I’m sure that at some point, you have heard of her. Campbell is probably most famous for her role in the horror franchise, Scream , playing Sidney Prescott. However, Campbell has done plenty of other films and television shows that you might have seen her on.

In terms of movies, some of her bigger roles were The Craft, Panic, The Company, Hot Air, Clouds, Skyscraper, Wild Things, Castle in the Ground, and more. She’s also had a good amount of television appearances, as well. She had a main role in Party of Five, played Olivia Maidstone in The Philanthropist, and portrayed LeAnn Harvey in House of Cards. The Lincoln Lawyer is her return to Netflix.

Becki Newton (Lorna Crain)

Next up, we have Becki Newton, who plays Lorna Crain in The Lincoln Lawyer. Newton is primarily known for her big role as Amanda Tanen in the hit show, Ugly Betty, but she has done plenty of other movie and TV roles that you might recognize her from.

With movies, Newton has only done a few, appearing in films such as P.S., August Rush, and Otherhood, but she’s lent her talents to several TV shows over the years. Some of her biggest ones that you might recognize her from are Mode After Hours (where she played the same character from Ugly Betty), playing Quinn Garvey in How I Met Your Mother, portraying Chloe Goodwin in The Goodwin Games, and her recurring role in Tell Me A Story.

Jazz Raycole (Izzy)

Moving on, we have Jazz Raycole, who portrays Izzy in The Lincoln Lawyer. She hasn’t been in many movies, but television has been Raycole’s bread and butter, appearing in several shows.

Some of her best roles were playing Claire Kyle in My Wife and Kids, Lisa in Everybody Hates Chris, Allison Hawkins in Jericho, Lyric Ballentine in The Soul Man, Zoe in Vanity, and Sydney Fletcher in The Quad, among many other smaller appearances. It’s exciting to see her take on such a role as Izzy in the main cast, and showing off her dramatic acting talents.

Angus Sampson (Cisco)

Next up, we have Angus Sampson, who portrays Cisco in The Lincoln Lawyer. Sampson is probably primarily known for his big role in a huge horror movie series, Insidious , where he played Tucker, but he’s had bigger roles, as well, that you should know about.

Sampson has appeared in many different genres of movie, from the fantasy children’s film, Where the Wild Things Are, to the action movie Mad Max: Fury Road, and Winchester (another horror film) to even voicing Goro in the 2021 actioner, Mortal Kombat, which is based on a video game . He’s also appeared in several other television roles as well. Some of his bigger roles were playing Dimi in Greeks on the Roof, Zach Hannigan in Spirited, Fonso Marks in Shut Eye, and Dom in Bump, as well as other small appearances, too.

Christopher Gorham (Trevor Elliott)

Trevor was a suspect in the murder plotline of The Lincoln Lawyer, and he was played by Christopher Gorham. The actor also made his mark as a star on Ugly Betty, alongside Becki Newton, playing Henry Grubstick, but he has been in many movies and TV shows that you might recognize him from.

Gorham has had roles in movies like Somebody’s Hero, The Ledge, One Night in Miami, and more. He’s also used his voice-acting talents to play Barry Allen in a series of direct-to-video DC films.

Gorham has also had an active career in television, popping up in shows such as Party of Five for a couple of episodes, had a main role in Popular, a main role in Neil Taggart, played Auggie Anderson in Covert Affairs, portrayed Bob Barnard in the controversial Netflix series, Insatiable , and many guest appearances.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Detective Raymond Griggs)

Next up, we have Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, who portrays Detective Raymond Griggs in The Lincoln Lawyer. Mwine, a Ugandan-American actor, has appeared in some films, but has primarily kept his talents focused on television.

Some of his biggest roles in movies were in films such as Blood Diamond, Queen of Katwe, and Farewell Amor, but you might have seen him more during his time on television. He portrayed Usutu in Heroes, Jasques Jhoni in Treme, Craig in Bosch, Ronnie in the Showtime series, The Chi, and has had other guest spots in other television shows, as well.

LisaGay Hamilton (Judge Mary Holder)

Moving on, we have Judge Mary Holder, played by LisaGay Hamilton in The Lincoln Lawyer. This actress has portrayed someone in the law before, where her biggest role was playing Rebecca Washington on the popular ABC series, The Practice, but she’s had plenty of other exciting movie and television roles that you might recognize her from.

Some of her biggest roles in movies were in 12 Monkeys, True Crime, Beautiful Boy, the political film, Vice, the fantasy film, Beastly, and many others. On television, she’s also had several recurring and main parts, including playing Melissa Thoreau in Men of a Certain Age, Celia Jones in House of Cards, Kayla Price on The First, Bobby Greer in Sorry for Your Loss on Facebook Watch, and Judith Baker in the Hulu original miniseries, The Dropout , among other guest roles.

Jamie McShane (Detective Lee Lankford)

Every good story about a lawyer usually has a detective - bring in Detective Lee Lankford in The Lincoln Lawyer, played by Jamie McShane. Some of the biggest films that you might have seen him in are the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor and The Avengers, where he portrayed Agent Jackson, Legend of the Phantom Rider, Look, the thriller, Nightcrawler, Gone Girl, the Disney+ original film , Togo, Mank, and more.

He’s also had some nice roles on television, as he portrayed Gerry Whitehorn in 24, Cameron Hayes in FX drama , Sons of Anarchy, Eric O’Bannon in Bloodline, Detective Francis Sheehan in Bosch, and Max in Animal Kingdom, among many other guest roles and made for TV movies. He’s also going to be in the upcoming Wednesday series on Netflix, so keep an eye out for him there.

Reggie Lee (Angelo Soto)

Next up, we have Reggie Lee, who plays Angelo Soto in The Lincoln Lawyer. Lee has appeared in a variety of films, including The Fast and the Furious, the Pirates of the Caribbean series (as Tai Huang), the horror movie, Drag Me To Hell, The Dark Knight Rises, Sweet Girl, and many others.

Lee has also popped up in television, too, including a recurring role in The Division, Prison Break, Persons Unknown, American Dad!, All Rise and more. However, his biggest main role was in the popular fantasy series, Grimm, where Lee portrayed Sgt. Drew Wu. It’s exciting to see him back on television in a nice recurring role as Angelo.

Michael Graziadei (Jeff Golantz)

The courtroom drama is intense on The Lincoln Lawyer, and Michael Graziadei brings the heat as prosecutor Jeff Golantz, who is the Deputy District Attorney. Graziadei has appeared in some smaller independent films, such as The Outside and Boogeyman 2, but has primarily kept his talents to television.

His biggest role on the small screen was when he played Daniel Romalotti for 917 episodes on The Young and the Restless, from 2004 until 2016. However, he’s also had several other smaller roles in television as well, including recurring parts in Crash, 90210, American Horror Story: Murder House, The Secret Circle, True Detective, and more. He also had a lead role in the series The Lottery, playing Kyle Walker.

Lamont Thompson (Judge James P. Stanton)

Last but not least, we have Lamont Thompson, who played Judge James P. Stanton in The Lincoln Lawyer. Thompson has appeared in several films, such as Evan Almighty, To Save A Life, and 3 Days to Kill, but has mainly worked in television.

Some of his biggest roles have been on The O.C., 24, The Brink, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, NCIS: Los Angeles, the Daniel Radcliffe-led series , Miracle Workers, and 68 Whiskey. He’s also had smaller guest appearances in shows like Snowfall, Big Shot, and more.

With so many stars, it’s no surprise that you’ve seen them in many other places before. Hopefully, you now have a new show or movie to watch from the incredible The Lincoln Lawyer cast.