The Santa Clauses’ Tim Allen On How People Reacted When He First Showed Up On Set In His Santa Suit

It's crazy to say this, but the holiday season is almost upon us. And when it comes to TV content, consumers have a lot to be excited about as The Most Wonderful Time of the Year approaches. When it comes to Disney+ subscription-holders, they'll be able to see Tim Allen return as Father Christmas in The Santa Clauses. On that note, the actor opened up about how folks reacted when he first walked on set in full costume.

The last time Tim Allen portrayed Scott Calvin/Santa Claus was in 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and he originated the fan-favorite role in 1994 with the franchise's first installment. When news of a Santa Clause series broke, many people probably couldn't help but be excited over the prospect of seeing him suit up again. And based on Allen's interview with EW, plenty of people were starstruck when he appeared on set in his yuletide getup:

As I walked on set for the first time in the full regalia, everybody got very quiet, both adults and kids. When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there's big smiles on people's faces. Little kids are quiet. I had totally forgotten that. It does feel like Santa's in the room.

While everyone clearly knows that the actor isn't actually St. Nicholas, surely that logic goes out the window when he enters a room while wearing his costume. Heck, I may have reacted in a similar manner had I been present.

The Santa Clause is easily one of Tim Allen’s best movies, and knowing that the love he has for it hasn’t left him makes me even more excited for the new series. The actor has even donned his Santa look in recent years, as Allen went full Santa in 2020 for the holidays, which was definitely the pick-me-up many likely needed that year.

The trailer for The Santa Clauses debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo, and it was everything and more. Between seeing David Krumholtz's Bernard again and getting a good look at the leading man in his red suit, I was thoroughly impressed by what's been shown of the limited series. Obviously, reboots and revivals can be hit or miss but, based on the footage, I'm confident that the Santa Clauses cast and crew will be able to deliver something that's fresh but also stays true to the fun and sentimental tone that was established by the movies.

It's likely that this will be the final time that audiences get to see Tim Allen's Scott Calvin sport his iconic red jacket, considering that the upcoming limited series sees the character readying for retirement. So if this is the character's final outing, you can bet that fans will be soaking in Allen's latest outing in this beloved franchise.

Don’t miss the highly-anticipated two-episode premiere of The Santa Clauses on November 16. Do yourself a favor by also checking out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for info on other premieres that are set to occur over the next few months.