Tis The Season For Fans To Be Happy After Seeing Bernard Back In Trailer For Tim Allen's The Santa Clauses

At Disney’s D23 Expo this past weekend, fans – specifically Disney+ subscribers – received an early holiday present in the form of the first trailer for The Santa Clauses . It was only a teaser, but it provided enough sweet footage of Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin and more to get fans of the beloved franchise excited. One of the best moments in the trailer, though, was a shot of David Krumholtz’s Bernard the Head Elf. And since seeing it, a number of fans have taken to social media to weigh in, and ‘tis the season for happy reactions to the development.

When Disney first announced that it was bringing back the Santa Clause franchise , there was a bit of uncertainty regarding the casting for the upcoming Disney+ show. Tim Allen, who serves as the lead star and an executive producer, was the only OG cast member confirmed at the time. And even when other actors were linked to the production, many were still unsure as to whether Bernard would make a comeback. Molly Freeman of Screen Rant was among those who took to Twitter to share her hopes that it would happen:

tim allen coming back for the santa clause disney+ show—sure cool whatever call me when they announce bernard is coming back pic.twitter.com/KvOrE1u74EJanuary 14, 2022 See more

So you can imagine just how relieved fans were earlier this summer when The Santa Clauses confirmed it would bring back the character . The release of the trailer has now only seemed to amp up the hype for Bernard’s return. Dave Jorgenson of The Washington Post posted to Twitter after the footage dropped, sharing a screenshot and a brief message:

Welcome back, Bernard. pic.twitter.com/25IPknK3IFSeptember 11, 2022 See more

David Krumholtz’s fan-favorite elf was introduced in the original 1994 movie, during which he played a key role in helping Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin understand his new role as Kris Kringle. Krumholtz later reprised the role in the 2002 sequel, but he was notably absent from the 2006 trilogy capper. Krumholtz later explained that he didn’t return for The Santa Clause 3 because he felt that the script ultimately “devalued” the character. Hardcore fans were left disappointed at the time, so one can understand why they’re hyped now – even if they have a few critiques:

Listen the makeup with Tim Allen is not good in The Santa Clauses. He looks like the robot Clause. Glad David Krumholtz is back as Bernard and Eric Lloyd is coming back. Praise God. pic.twitter.com/foJlyOCYhqSeptember 11, 2022 See more

The mere sight of Bernard and the rest of the characters is a serious burst of nostalgia for all of us who grew up with the film trilogy. It goes without saying that it holds a special place in the hearts of so many people, and one social media user summed that up in a sweet post:

These films hold a super special place in my heart and i watch it every year, that being said BERNARD THE ELF IS COMING BACK!!! Im so excited 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/RR7FVnXB6BSeptember 11, 2022 See more

Aside from Bernard, there are a number of other familiar faces returning for The Santa Clauses . Elizabeth Mitchell is reprising her role as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Clause, and Eric Lloyd is returning to play Charlie Calvin, Scott’s son. The limited series will also introduce a number of new faces like Kal Penn’s tech aficionado, Simon Choksi, and the fantastical Christmas Witch played by NCIS ’ Laura San Giacom .

It seems there’s already plenty to be excited about when it comes to the upcoming show. If the trailer is anything to go by, showrunner Jack Burditt has managed to capture the feel of the original films. And the fact that Bernard the Elf is back in the mix just makes it that much sweeter.