The Traitors’ Parvati Shallow Reunited With Survivor Ally Natalie Bolton For A Steamy Bikini Photoshoot, And My Mind Is Blown

There's a new reality TV megahit on its hands with The Traitors. Available with a Peacock subscription, the all-star The Traitors Season 2 cast is made up exclusively of reality tv legends from shows like Real Housewives, Big Brother, and Survivor. The latter includes Parvati Shallow, who is one of the most beloved winners of all time. Parvati reunited with Survivor ally Natalie Bolton for a steamy bikini photoshoot, and my mind is blown.

Natalie and Parvati competed together on Season 16 of Survivor, which is one of the most popular installments of the best reality shows of all time. They were part of the Black Widow Brigade, an alliance of women who manipulated and eliminate the men one by one. Natalie also bizarrely questioned/flirted with Parvati during Final Tribal, in a truly iconic moment. Parvati posted on Instagram revealing the pair did a photo shoot for Paper Magazine. Check it out below:

Honestly, this is like Christmas for hardcore Survivor fans. While Natalie never returned to play another season, she offered plenty of wild soundbites, including that flirty Final Tribal Council question to Parvati. And seeing them back in bikinis and covered in mud is something I never knew I needed so much.

Survivor 16 aka Micronesia is the season where Parvati became a million dollar Survivor winner, cementing her in the hall of fame for all time. The Black Widow Brigade is basically the only time an all-female alliance has dominated the game, and it made for some extremely entertaining television. As a reminder, you can check out Natalie's infamous Jury question to Parvati below:

To this day, I'm still not quite sure what Natalie was asked Parvati here. But in the end, she got enough votes to be named Sole Survivor and take home the million. And now the two are back in bikinis, helping wash each other off in images from Paper Magazine. There's also some fierce shots of Parv riding an ATV scantly clad, showing she's still the most legendary flirt of Survivor history.

As the new Peacock show continues to gain popularity, plenty of folks are wondering how to watch The Traitors Season 2 to get in on the fun. The season has been truly wild so far, and smart money says it'll only get crazier as we inch closer to the finale. Parvati Shallow has had a big target on her back from the beginning, and it should be fascinating to see if/how she managed to stay alive in the epic game of deception and murder.

