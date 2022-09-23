There Were Initial Concerns That ’70s Show’s Topher Grace Might Not Make The ’90s Reboot, But The Actor Shares Details About His Return

It may be the 2020s, but we are about to take a trip back to the ‘90s with the highly-anticipated series That ‘90s Show. The That ‘70s Show spinoff wrapped filming on its first season over the summer, and fans and the stars couldn’t be more excited. With much of the original cast returning, it’s only just a matter of time before we see them all on the screen together again. And Topher Grace is opening up about his return.

Following the announcement of That ‘90s Show, questions rose about the original cast’s return on top of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who were spearheading the spinoff. Since the series revolves around the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) spending the summer with her grandparents Kitty and Red in Point Place, Wisconsin, fans immediately hoped for Grace and Prepon’s returns.

Due to Grace filming Home Economics, it seemed like he was too busy to do That ‘90s Show. But he is indeed coming back to Point Place and even told ET some details about Eric’s long-awaited return:

It was like a family reunion. They are all such amazing, amazing people who were all so influential in my life. I only did one episode, the first episode, but I’m really excited.

While it is disappointing that we will only get Grace in the premiere, it is better than nothing. With Grace filming Home Economics, that does make taking on other projects difficult. However, just knowing that Eric is coming back and we will most likely see him interacting with his parents is something that fans will definitely be looking forward to.

Of course, along with Topher Grace coming back, Laura Prepon is returning as well. In June, the actress shared her emotional thoughts about returning as Donna, admitting she cried on her first day on set. It sounds like filming That ‘90s Show was special and nostalgic for all involved, and fans can probably look forward to plenty of references throughout the season to keep the nostalgia going.

Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher are all returning for That ‘90s Show, meaning the mood on set was probably a crazy one. Hopefully, the series will do better than That ‘80s Show, which lasted 13 episodes in 2002. Since this story actually involves its former star, fingers crossed it becomes the next great reboot that lasts a long time.

With That ‘70s Show now streaming on Peacock with a subscription, fans are able to go back to Point Place and relive all the crazy storylines that happened. There currently is no word on when That ‘90s Show will premiere, but be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s Netflix TV schedule to see what else is coming soon!