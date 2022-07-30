Netflix’s That ‘70s Show Spinoff Has Wrapped On Its First Season, See How The Lead Star Celebrated

Netflix's That ‘90s Show has plenty of fans of the parent show, That ‘70s Show, excited. Not only will it allow viewers to return to Point Place, Wisconsin, but it'll also feature appearances from with OG stars like Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. Production on the show moved right along, and work on the first season has now wrapped. And with the spinoff series having completed production, lead star Callie Haverda celebrated the final day of filming.

Since filming began, the That ‘90s Show star had been posting snapshots of herself and some of her castmates and sharing them on her Instagram. Of course, she's been careful not to spoil anything from the sequel series. When production on Season 1 officially concluded, Callie Haverda (who plays the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti) posted a sentimental message in which she reflected on the experience she's had over the past several months. Check out the up-and-coming actress' sweet post down below:

The end of production on Season 1 has to be a bittersweet moment for Callie Haverda, but she couldn't have signified the occasion in any better. The video that shows her wiping the dry erase board is a particularly great to close the book on this chapter. One would imagine that she and her colleagues put a lot of hard work into these episodes, and it's great that she's excited for audiences to see the show. And the all-white outfit the young actress sported in the post definitely shows that she'll be going all in on the '90s vibe. Those cargo pants and midriff top are enough to make many of us nostalgic for the fashion of the time.

What's going to be particularly exciting is seeing the star and the new cast interact with the That ‘70s Show veterans. Some of the OG actors have been opening up about their experiences working on the spinoff series. Recently, Ashton Kutcher explained why he and wife Mila Kunis reprised their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, respectively, saying that they felt it was only right to return to the roles that made them stars. Co-star Laura Prepon admitted she that cried on her first day back on set as Donna Pinciotti, due to the nostalgia associated with her time on the original series. I'd imagine that the three actors, along with on-screen friends Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama, will easily slide right back into their roles.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp also return as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, and will be pivotal parts of the show. In it, their granddaughter, Leia, will be spending the summer with them in Wisconsin. While there, she'll meet make friends with local kids and ultimately form a new posse of teens in Point Place. It's a sweet premise and, now that Season 1 of That '90s Show is done filming, I'm even more excited to see what Callie Haverda and co. have in store for us.

A release date has yet to be announced for That ‘90s Show, but you'll want to have a Netflix subscription so that you can check it out when it arrives. While you wait for it to arrive, check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule for some sweet options to keep you occupied. And if you want to check out classic episodes of That '70s Show, stream every season with an Amazon Prime subscription.