Tim Allen Reveals What He Wants The Santa Clauses Season 3 To Be About, And It's Good News For Sci-Fi Fans

Spoilers for Disney+'s The Santa Clauses lie ahead.

It’s the Christmas season and, with that, Tim Allen is delighting audiences with yet another yuletide romp. The second season of The Santa Clauses is currently airing on Disney+ and, as teased early on, it sees Eric Stonestreet clashing with Allen. While there are still a few episodes left to air, Allen already has an idea in mind for a third season, and sci-fi fans would be happy with it.

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses has revolved around Scott Calvin trying to train his son, Cal, to be the next St. Nick, which has proven to be a tough task. Meanwhile, his daughter, Sandra (portrayed by Tim Allen's actual daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick) learns that she has powers of her own after discovering she’s a witch. Given there's a lot of potential when it comes to digger deeper into the storylines with the Calvin/Claus kids, Allen tells ComicBook.com that a sci-fi route would be great:

I'm a sci-fi guy and I love stories. The fact that we haven't really figured out Cal's potential yet, and we're seeing a lot of potential for [Sandra] that all of a sudden opened up. Even me as I go, 'Wow, this could go somewhere.' She's a human and she has abilities way past what witches are used to. So we don't know where this could go. And all of a sudden me, as a sci-fi guy, [thinking] this could be a whole other world.

The series has been focusing a lot on the kids rather than Scott, which has been very refreshing. New to Disney+ in November 2023, Season 2 is really proving that both kids still have a lot to learn but have a lot of potential, whether it be as a witch, the new Santa Claus, or something else entirely. What should also be noted is the fact that Cal doesn’t even seem like he wants to be the new Santa, which could make for an interesting storyline (as long as it’s not a repeat of the first season).

More on Disney+ (Image credit: Lucasfilm) The Best Disney+ Original Shows To Watch

How exactly the show could go the sci-fi route is unknown, though I'll say I don't we're going to see aliens pop up at the North Pole anytime soon. Whatever the case though, the Calvin children could be the perfect conduit through which to usher in that era. That'd be somewhat symbolic given how much of the fantastical elements of the series have always surrounded Scott and his story. So needless to say, I'm down if the producers were to inject a bit of science fiction into the proceedings.

As of right now, there are still two episodes left in The Santa Clauses Season 2, and there's no telling how the story will end. However, considering Tim Allen has ideas for Season 3 and has conveyed that he wants to continue wearing the Santa suit, finale may be left open-ended. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Disney+ will renew it, but there’s always the chance. This franchise is still beloved after all these years, and the series has been a great way to build on it. We'll have to wait and see whether the creative team gets to tell more stories and if Allen gets his wish for some sci-fi elements.

Whether or not a third season is in the cards is unknown, but fans should still tune in to new episodes of The Santa Clauses, which drop on Wednesdays for those with Disney+ subscriptions. Also, make sure to also check out the 2023 TV schedule to see what else will be premiering throughout the remainder of the year.