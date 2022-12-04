See Reese Witherspoon’s Viral TikTok Reacting To Wednesday Addams Watching Legally Blonde For The First Time

Netflix’s Wednesday was met with mixed reviews from critics when it debuted as part of the 2022 TV schedule . However, viewers cannot seem to get enough of Jenna Ortega’s take on the goth icon. Recently, the star’s iconic dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps in Episode 4 went viral, with fans on TikTok recreating the dance . Well, now another viral post regarding the spooky spinoff is getting attention, and it’s a reaction video from Legally Blonde’s Reese Witherspoon.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress posted a hilarious reaction video to a scene from Wednesday with the caption that reads, "That moment when you recognize the “horror film” in Wednesday." The actress’s TikTok, as of this writing, has already racked up nearly five-and-a-half million views and almost 900,000 likes. The actress paired her video with a plea for Wednesday to “give Elle a chance.”

The scene she’s reacting to is one depicting Wednesday’s ex-boyfriend, Tyler (played by Hunter Doohan), asking the macabre teen how she feels about scary movies before ensuring her that she is about to be horrified by his film selection. Tyler pushes play on a film projector, and Legally Blonde (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription) to Wednesday Addams' horror, begins to play. The joke made at her film’s expense instantly makes the Elle Woods actress crack up in the video reaction, which you can watch below.

Who knew a Legally Blonde and Wednesday crossover was what audiences needed in 2022? While we are still waiting to hear there are plans for a second season, a third Legally Blonde film has been confirmed to be forthcoming from Reese Witherspoon and writers Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor . Perhaps the group can find a way to pay the show back with a nod to Jenna Ortega in Elle’s third courtroom outing.

More immediately though, Wednesday Season 1 left fans with several questions, but the biggest one is arguably whether or not it'll return. Its streaming home is notorious for canceling shows (like Archive 81, Sense8, and the cliffhanger-marked Midnight Club) after a season or two, leaving viewers with queries. However, the Tim Burton-produced show has already broken records on the streamer and has become a not-so-surprising hit of the fall 2022 season.

It's also worth mentioning that the mega company is losing its flagship show, Stranger Things, after its fifth season, and one of its most significant creators, Mike Flanagan (of Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass fame), has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime. Netflix needs a hit, so it would almost be obscene if it didn’t renew the Addams Family spinoff for a second season.