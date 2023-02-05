To Leslie Streaming: How To Watch Andrea Riseborough's Oscar-Nominated Performance In The 2022 Drama

How To Watch To Leslie Online

How To Watch To Leslie Online: Preview

The Academy Awards have not been without controversy over the decades and it looks like the 95th annual ceremony already got off to a bit of a rocky start amid the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement. The list was full of surprises, but the biggest shock was a nod for Andrea Riseborough’s performance in To Leslie, which was reportedly due at least in part to a celebrity-backed social media campaign orchestrated by the film’s director, Michael Morris.

After reviewing the matter — which some stars felt was unnecessary to begin with — the Academy chose not to rescind Riseborough’s Best Actress nomination. The English actor’s long-awaited recognition and the discussions following have prompted newfound interest in the under-the-radar 2022 movie about a Texas single mother seeking redemption after blowing away her lottery winnings by feeding into her addictions. If you are interested in learning where to find To Leslie streaming online to watch in time for the Oscars, read on.

How To Watch To Leslie Online In The US

After premiering at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 12, 2022, To Leslie was put into theaters in limited release later that year in October. It was also simultaneously made available as a purchase on video on demand. However, it is still available for digital home viewing on Amazon Video by renting it for $6.99 or purchasing the film for $14.99.

Are There Other Ways To Watch To Leslie?

Following Andrea Riseborough’s nomination for her acclaimed lead performance, To Leslie was briefly put back into select theaters — according to The Hollywood Reporter. If you happened to check Fandango and could not find any theaters near you that were still playing the film, it looks like VOD is your only other option for now. At the moment, To Leslie has not found a home on other established streaming services such as Netflix or Hulu, etc., but that could change depending on how things go at the Oscars this year.

To Leslie Trailer

If You Have Already Seen To Leslie…

Andrea Riseborough’s performance in To Leslie has proved captivating to those who have seen it. If you are one of them and — in addition to thinking it was one of the best movies of 2022 — it has prompted you to seek out all there is to know about the English tour de force, CinemaBlend can point you in the right direction.

Riseborough has been a stand-out in several previous awards contenders, such as the 2015 Best Picture Oscar winner, Birdman, or Tom Ford’s star-studded 2016 drama Nocturnal Animals to name a few. She has also become a bit of Scream Queen since playing the title character of one of Shudder’s best horror movies, Mandy, leading Brandon Cronenberg’s twisted sci-fi thriller, Possessor, and taking on a similarly disturbing role in one of the best Black Mirror episodes, “Crocodile.”

Be sure to also keep an eye out for what Riseborough has in store in upcoming 2023 movies like Lee, opposite Kate Winslet.