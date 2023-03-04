Travis Barker Opened Up About Getting Finger Surgery To Continue Playing Drums And Shared And Extremely Graphic Photo Of The Experience

Trigger warning: The social media post featured in this story includes a graphic image, so view at your own discretion.

Over the past few years, Travis Barker has been synonymous with the Kardashian-Jenner family due to his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian. Barker, of course, was famous way before he joined the famous family, though, as he’s the drummer for fan-favorite rock band Blink-182. The 47-year-old musician has really put in the work in order to deliver hit songs like “All the Small Things” and “What's My Age Again?" His devotion to his art can come with a price, though, as he recently injured his finger and had to end up getting surgery that would allow him to continue playing the drums. He eventually opened up about the situation while also sharing a very graphic photo from the experience.

Travis Barker took to social media in February to reveal to his fans that he “smashed” his finger while playing the drums during a rehearsal. The ordeal left his digit “dislocated” and with torn ligaments. So this past week, the star went under the knife in order to repair the damage. He recently posted about the procedure in an Instagram post, which included two photos. One showed the rocker lying down post-surgery and looking at his cast. The other snapshot, which Barker left a trigger warning for, showed his finger cut open.

The star also provided some honest sentiments in his caption. In addition to thanking fans for their well wishes, he revealed that he found it difficult to decide whether or not to opt for surgery. Such procedures can be tricky, and the photo he shared seems to indicate that it was an involved process. However, it sounds like everything went well:

Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery. It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon

This isn’t the only significant medical situation he’s dealt with over the past year. In June 2022, Travis Barker was picked up by an ambulance and rushed to the hospital, with the cause of his admission initially being unknown. He later explained that he suffered from a severe case of pancreatitis, which occurred after “a critical pancreatic drainage tube” was damaged during an endoscopy. Amid his recovery, Barker also thanked the medical staff for taking care of him (while wife Kourtney Kardashian called out paparazzi for taking photos during his stay). After being discharged, Barker also enjoyed a relaxing beach outing before getting back to work.

It’s unclear as to how long the Blink-182 veteran is going to have to refrain from any kind of musical activities, but one would assume that he wants to get back into the swing of things sooner rather than later. Here’s hoping that he has a speedy (and restful) recovery.