Travis Barker Sends Tweet After Getting Picked Up By Ambulance And Taken To Hospital, His Daughter, Kid Cudi And More Ask For Prayers

Social media exploded on Tuesday night when word dropped that Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian . The reason for Barker being rushed by an ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles was unclear in the moment, and remains a mystery the following morning, but Barker dropping this message on Twitter before news of the hospitalization got out has fans around the world on high alert.

God save meJune 28, 2022

Celebrities are “rushed” to hospitals all of the time for a wide variety of reasons. In addition to Barker’s cryptic tweet, and a lack of concrete information coming from the hospital, however, Barker’s daughter Alabama posted this message on her Instagram asking fans to send prayers, suggesting this is more serious than some are leading on.

(Image credit: Instagram)

And she’s not alone. Longtime friend and frequent collaborator Kid Cudi sent love and prayers Travis Barker’s way , and several other members of Music Twitter posted notes just saying how badly they wanted updates, and were holding out hope that everything is OK with the legendary punk drummer.

Needless to say, this is far from Travis Barker’s first brush with medical emergencies. The longtime musician survived a horrific plane crash back in 2008, one that covered his body in burns and eventually led to the death of his close friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein on an overdose. From that point on, Barker notoriously avoided flying, until recently taking a flight with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian , which she documented on social media.

While Travis Barker will always hold a place in rock history for his incredible skill behind a drum kit, there’s a side of him associated with reality television that can’t be overlooked. Recently, he and Kardashian became more than friends after running in the same social circles, and their wedding elevated Barker to the elite circle of reality television programming. Now the paparazzi track every move the couple makes, be it trips to Italy, or Halloween costumes they have coordinated to look like Sid and Nancy.

But even before that, Barker was a staple of reality TV himself , launching the MTV show Meet the Barkers with his then-wife Shanna Moakler , and constantly appearing as himself in a series of programs such as The Eric Andre Show, MTV Cribs, and Adventures in Hollyhood.