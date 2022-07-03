Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Paparazzi As Travis Barker Opens Up About Life-Threatening Incident That Led Him To Hospital Stay
They each released statements about the drummer's health scare.
Since Travis Barker was taken by ambulance to the hospital on June 28, fans have seen prayer requests from his daughters and even a comment from ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Now the Blink 182 drummer has finally released his own statement, and while he confirmed that he was fighting “severe life-threatening pancreatitis,” his wife Kourtney Kardashian had some thoughts of her own, putting the paparazzi on blast for their actions during this scary time for their family.
Kourtney Kardashian — who has celebrated her marriage to Travis Barker in three ceremonies over the past few months — has not left her husband’s side since he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. However, some members of the paparazzi took advantage of the opportunity to sell some old photos of the reality star, claiming she was out running errands the day after her husband’s health scare. Kardashian didn’t mince words when addressing those photographers in her Instagram Stories:
Kourtney Kardashian said the photos that showed her out shopping in a black sweatsuit were taken weeks ago, not June 29, as the photo agency who provided the pics claimed. TMZ added an update to their report, saying that despite the paparazzi’s claims, sources close to Kardashian had informed them the photos were old.
It’s a shame the family had to deal with false media reports during what sounds like a very scary (and painful) time for Travis Barker. The drummer posted his own update to Instagram to explain what happened, as well as his current status:
It is good to hear that Travis Barker is getting better after what sounds like a very unpleasant experience. This was his first public communication since tweeting, “God save me,” the day he entered the hospital. His 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker also asked her followers to, “Please send your prayers,” that day, and while fans weren’t initially sure what was going on, it was clear that it was serious.
In addition to calling out the paparazzi, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her thanks to everyone for their support during this “scary and emotional week,” as well as to their medical team for taking care of her husband:
We continue to wish Travis Barker a speedy recovery as he remains in the hospital. If you want an inside look into the drummer’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, the couple was featured heavily on The Kardashians, with Season 1 available for streaming now with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are premiering soon.
