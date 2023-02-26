See The Insane Mob Of People That Showed Up When They Found Out Kim Kardashian Was At A Dolce And Gabbana Store

Nobody can make a scene quite like Kim Kardashian , and the reality star proved that’s true on an international scale. Cameras have been following Kardashian for the better part of two decades now, so she’s no stranger to attracting attention. Even knowing this, it’s still astonishing to see the insane crowds that flock to see her, wherever her world traveling may take her. The billionaire businesswoman showed just how huge her following is, when she documented a mob of people who gathered outside the Dolce & Gabbana store during her trip there for Milan Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star must have felt like doing a little perusing at the famous fashion house following the Dolce & Gabbana show, and upon news of her whereabouts, crowds began to gather outside of the store. Check out the scene, as shown in Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

Kim Kardashian has always said she loves being famous, and she seemed to thoroughly enjoy looking out from the Dolce & Gabbana balcony at the throngs of fans gathered below. She may not be actual royalty, but she certainly looked like a queen addressing her subjects:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

Even inside the store, as the modern-day sex symbol showed off some of the designer’s handbags, clothing and jewelry — some of which featured the reality star’s name — fans could be seen peeking around the store’s huge advertisements that featured Kim Kardashian, as they tried to catch a glimpse of her:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

Security had the store entrance roped off, but that didn’t keep the crowd from peeking through seemingly every window opening, and Kim Kardashian expressed her love for the fans who waved and shouted to her from outside:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

The scene was just as crazy later that night, when Kim Kardashian attended Dolce & Gabbana’s private afterparty. The SKIMS founder joked about having to climb 100 stairs in her tight snakeskin dress — a feat that was, of course, witnessed by a horde of her followers:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

She certainly didn’t seem to mind all the attention, as she glanced over her shoulder and appeased the crowd with a wave:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

Dolce & Gabbana has been a big part of Kim Kardashian’s fashion journey, as she has found her own sense of style and continued to be one of the most fashionable celebrities since her split from disgraced rapper and fashion icon Kanye West. She’s certainly made some bold choices for her own fashion line, with notable items including the bafflingly popular swim gloves and tortilla chip-sized micro-bikini .

Whether you love her fashion choices, hate them or plain just can’t understand how they’re staying on , there’s no arguing Kim Kardashian’s worldwide popularity. Her millions of fans are also likely excited to see her return to their screens soon, as we wait to see what the family has in store for The Kardashians Season 3 .