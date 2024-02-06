Travis Kelce Has Heard Some Of Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Album, And I've Never Been More Jealous Of A Human Being Than I Am At This Moment
We have to wait till Apil to hear it!
This is an incredible time to be a Swifty. At the recent Grammy Awards ceremony, Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards, winning three. Her win for Album Of The Year was particularly noteworthy, as she became the first and only female solo artist to win this award three times for her solo recordings. Fans have been expecting the “Bad Blood” performer to announce the release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) for some time, but the Popstar surprised everyone by announcing her next album, Tortured Poets Department, from the Grammy stage. Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce, has revealed that he has already heard some of the songs from Taylor’s upcoming project. Honestly, I have never been more jealous of a human being than I am at this very moment.
During the opening night of Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs star spoke to the press, which was shared to X by user @tayvischarm. He admitted that he had heard some of The Tortured Poets Department. The tight end further explained:
However, the 34-year-old refused to give further details on the highly anticipated album, stating it wasn't his place to do so. He continued:
Of course, like me, other Taylor fans are letting their jealousy be known. One fan, @ryn516, wrote:
@Jisooxhaash Shared the perfect Swift meme to express how everyone feels about the football star getting a front-row look at the upcoming release.
HE HAS LISTENED TO THE ALBUM https://t.co/CkYfi44VYl pic.twitter.com/ANeYZzX6MaFebruary 6, 2024
I understand how you feel, Jisooxhaash. User Mayra wrote:
Becca believes that Kelce's response indicates that the two individuals are ideally suited for each other. They wrote:
Sarajames93 praised Travis for his commitment to supporting his girlfriend's project despite the career win of approaching his 3rd Super Bowl. The full comment read:
Former NFL Quarterback and Host of Pocket Presence Podcast Kurt Benkert says all the swifties share the same sentiment. He wrote:
Seeing Travis Kelce's support for Taylor's new album is exciting. Their whole relationship feels like we are living in one of the best rom-coms of all time. The versatile Red singer had this to say Sunday night as she accepted her award from the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles:
The Kansas City player has already had the opportunity to experience Taylor's highly anticipated forthcoming work, whereas the rest of us will have to wait for a little over two months. I'm curious about who she might target with her perfect lyrics or in a video, just like she has done in some of Swift's best music videos. Only time will tell.
As for Travis’s career, Super Bowl LVIII approaches the 2024 TV schedule, which is set to air this Sunday, February 11. Until then, perhaps it's time to revisit Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Extended Version, available to rent wherever you get your movies. Check out our 2024 movie schedule to see whatever movies are in a theater near you.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
