Travis Kelce Has Heard Some Of Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Album, And I've Never Been More Jealous Of A Human Being Than I Am At This Moment

This is an incredible time to be a Swifty. At the recent Grammy Awards ceremony, Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards, winning three. Her win for Album Of The Year was particularly noteworthy, as she became the first and only female solo artist to win this award three times for her solo recordings. Fans have been expecting the “Bad Blood” performer to announce the release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) for some time, but the Popstar surprised everyone by announcing her next album, Tortured Poets Department, from the Grammy stage. Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce , has revealed that he has already heard some of the songs from Taylor’s upcoming project . Honestly, I have never been more jealous of a human being than I am at this very moment.

During the opening night of Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs star spoke to the press, which was shared to X by user @tayvischarm . He admitted that he had heard some of The Tortured Poets Department. The tight end further explained:

I have heard some of it, yes, it is unbelievable, I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.

However, the 34-year-old refused to give further details on the highly anticipated album, stating it wasn't his place to do so. He continued:

I can’t give you anything. [Pretends to lock his lips] I'll leave that up to her.

Of course, like me, other Taylor fans are letting their jealousy be known. One fan, @ryn516, wrote:

I'm so jealous.

@Jisooxhaash Shared the perfect Swift meme to express how everyone feels about the football star getting a front-row look at the upcoming release.

I understand how you feel, Jisooxhaash. User Mayra wrote:

HE HAS LISTENED TO THE ALBUM AND WON'T TELL US ANYTHING

Becca believes that Kelce's response indicates that the two individuals are ideally suited for each other. They wrote:

I’m sorry???? He is literally perfect for her??? This is such a good answer about the album??? Saying he’s heard some, it’s amazing, but he knows it’s hers to share so he’s conscious of that and will be careful what he says.

Sarajames93 praised Travis for his commitment to supporting his girlfriend's project despite the career win of approaching his 3rd Super Bowl. The full comment read:

OH MY FUCKING GOD!!!!! PAY ATTENTION!!! In the biggest career week, chasing a third Super Bowl ring, Travis Kelce sits here and lavishes praise on his girl and doesn’t shoot down ANY talk about her. He’s such a proud bf it makes me cry 😭 y’all don’t know how rare this is.

Former NFL Quarterback and Host of Pocket Presence Podcast Kurt Benkert says all the swifties share the same sentiment. He wrote:

Super Bowl ring or engagement ring? The swifties are wondering

Seeing Travis Kelce's support for Taylor's new album is exciting. Their whole relationship feels like we are living in one of the best rom-coms of all time . The versatile Red singer had this to say Sunday night as she accepted her award from the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles:

I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.

The Kansas City player has already had the opportunity to experience Taylor's highly anticipated forthcoming work, whereas the rest of us will have to wait for a little over two months. I'm curious about who she might target with her perfect lyrics or in a video, just like she has done in some of Swift's best music videos . Only time will tell.