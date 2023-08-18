An Insider Shares Why Khloé Kardashian Allegedly Isn't Dating After Her Split From Tristan Thompson, But Her Rep Says Not So Fast

A lot of attention has been paid to Kim Kardashian ’s love life, especially due to those pesky Tom Brady rumors and the fact that she’s been single for a year. Meanwhile, her sister Khloé Kardashian may not show up in as many headlines, but she's a hot topic of speculation herself, with fans keeping a close eye on her co-parenting relationship with serial cheater Tristan Thompson . She hasn’t dated publicly since their breakup in late 2021 — save for her fling with a private equity investor last summer — and an insider claims there’s a reason for that.

According to a source for RadarOnline , the pain Tristan Thompson caused Khloé Kardashian with his infidelity has allegedly put a damper on her excitement to date other men. The insider claimed:

Khloé hasn't been with anyone since Tristan. She just isn't able to get excited about any guy. … The reality of dating makes her anxious. She'd rather just stay home and play with her kids.

No one could really blame Khloé Kardashian if this were true. Tristan Thompson’s first cheating scandal came just days before the birth of their daughter True in 2018; however it was when he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019 that she ended the relationship. They ended up reconciling but ended things in a very public way — an entire episode of The Kardashians was dedicated to their breakup — when the Good American founder learned that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman. That news came just days after the couple had learned they’d conceived a second child via surrogate.

If I’d been through all of that — and that’s not even to mention what she went through in her marriage to Lamar Odom — I’d be anxious about dating too! However, the alleged insider’s take on Khloé Kardashian’s mindset might not be fully accurate, as a representative for the reality star denied the claims.

Whether or not Khloé Kardashian has anxiety over Tristan Thompson’s actions may be up for debate, but it certainly seems like fans do. The pro basketball player was trending after giving a particularly solid performance for the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs this spring; however, when social media users saw Thompson’s name being hashtagged, many assumed it was for another cheating scandal . And he and Khloé aren’t even together!

That’s another issue that continues to draw questions. Given The Kardashians star’s penchant for forgiveness, plus the fact that she and her ex are raising two children together, rumors are constantly swirling that their co-parenting relationship has flipped back to romantic . The fact that Tristan Thompson and his 16-year-old brother moved in with Khloé Kardashian following their mother’s death didn’t do anything to deter the speculation — especially given the fact that he was still using her address months later.

The love lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family will always be of public interest, due to their pervasive presence on our screens, but whatever Khloé Kardashian’s dating situation is and whatever her reasons are for not being publicly connected with anyone, I do hope she’s able to move past the trauma she’s experienced, and hey, if she really would rather just be at home playing with her kids, there are a lot of worse places she could be.