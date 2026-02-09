How Diddy’s Prison Sentence Appeal Reportedly Took A Major Step Forward

Near the end of 2025, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to four years (or 50 months) in prison months after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs – who’d been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024 – was transferred to FCI Fort Dix following his sentencing. While the embattled mogul remains behind bars, he and his legal team are also looking to appeal his sentence. Now, there’s been a major update regarding that appeal process.

It was reported this past fall that Diddy and co. were seeking to have his appeal process expedited and, in what became a notable legal victory for the group, that request was granted. From there, other legal processes had to go through, including Combs’ camp turning in a court brief by the end of this past December and a brief from the U.S. Government being submitted by February 23. After that, Combs’ team would have to share a response due by March 13.

On the condition that all of that went through, Sean Combs’ legal team was said to theoretically be in the position to present their oral arguments this coming April. Well, that’s now become a reality because, according to AllHipHop, Combs’ team is now officially set to present those arguments on April 9. A court hearing for oral arguments sees attorneys actually making their case before a judge. So, in this particular situation, Combs’ lawyers will seek to argue that his sentencing was unjust.

This entire appeal process marks something of a rarity, given that it can usually take years for such a procedure to go through the legal system. Celebrities are also beholden to such limitations with oral arguments and, for example, that was the case when reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were seeking to appeal their own imprisonments due to financial-based offenses. Both of the Chrisleys were ultimately pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump in spring 2025.

More on Diddy (Image credit: REVOLT) Diddy Just Pulled A Move That Mirrored One JLo and Ben Affleck Made A Few Months Ago

Speaking of pardons, for months, there was speculation regarding whether Diddy could also receive clemency from POTUS. There were conflicting reports from members of the “Last Night” performer’s legal team, with one claiming a pardon request had been made while another denied that assumption. Last year, President Trump didn’t provide a definitive answer regarding whether he’d pardon the rapper. However, earlier this year, Trump said he would not pardon Diddy after receiving a request letter from him.

As Combs remains in prison after the rejection of that pardon, some have still already weighed in on the chances of him leaving prison earlier than anticipated. His ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura (who testified during his sex-trafficking case last year) expressed concern over his post-prison life. It’s Cassie’s belief that after her ex is released he’ll seek “swift retribution” against her and “others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.” Combs’ ex-mentee, Aubrey O’Day, also doesn’t believe he’ll be reformed after a short sentence.

Diddy is currently set to be released from prison in early June 2028 and, in the meantime, his lawyers are also dealing with legal matters not related to his appeal. The rapper is currently facing various lawsuits involving alleged sexual assault, sex trafficking and more. When it comes to the sentencing appeal specifically, though, analysts can only speculate as to how that will all pan out when the now-scheduled oral arguments hearing happens this April.