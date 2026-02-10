From Disney World To LOTR Roasts, The Fan Comments About The Super Bowl Trees Walking In Have Me LOLing

The Super Bowl halftime show was discussed more than the game itself in the weeks leading up to it due to the controversy surrounding the decision to have Bad Bunny perform the show. There was even an alternative halftime show created by those upset that the show wouldn’t be performed in English. However, after Bad Bunny’s energetic and fun performance, a surprising amount of chatter surrounds the set.

Several clips went viral following the Super Bowl halftime performance, which revealed that one of the ways such an intricate set was built in minutes is that several of the background set pieces, including parts of the sugar plantation set, were actually people in costumes. This led to a variety of jokes on social media. Being a big Walt Disney World fan, my personal favorite had to be the one referencing Epcot’s Living with the Land.

Together, we can continue to find more ways to increase food production and protect our precious natural environment. Only then, will we truly be Living with the Land. pic.twitter.com/nhbydXcdPrFebruary 9, 2026

It’s wild to realize that several of the set pieces that Bad Bunny walked by while performing were actually people in costume. This was likely done because it was easier and faster than building a set, considering that the halftime performance only had a limited amount of time to set up, take place, and then break down, so as to not delay the game.

On the plus side, a bunch of people get to say they were part of the Super Bowl halftime show that otherwise would not have had the chance. As one fan on Twitter pointed out, it’s a bit like the kids who played small roles in the school play just to be able to be included with the other kids. We were all there at some point.

If you ever played Tree no. 1 and 2 growing up in your school play, this is your stage! We made it! #background #treebackground #SuperBowl #BadBunny pic.twitter.com/ZRHhS6CEF6February 9, 2026

However, most of the jokes went in a distinctly fantasy direction. Several fans referred to the Ents, the sentient trees from The Lord of the Rings. Many different jokes referred to when the Ents attack Isengard, as the “trees” marched onto the field to take their place in the set.

The Ents showing up to take down Isengard pic.twitter.com/3f6095L6XwFebruary 9, 2026

The whole thing really is pretty wild. Watching these people march onto the field and find their correct location to build out the set is honestly impressive. It doesn’t look like any of them can actually see where they are going, but clearly they can. It’s a well-designed costume. I hope the people who wore them got to keep them; they’d be amazing at Halloween.

The ents coming to destroy Saruman’s Tower pic.twitter.com/rZNT7E4UU3February 9, 2026

Not since “Left Shark” went viral during Katy Perry’s Super Bowl halftime show have the supporting performers been so popular with fans. They didn’t draw attention to themselves during the show. Most people watching on television likely had no idea that what appeared to be the set was actually people, but as people see clips like these, they are becoming more popular.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This moment when the trees/grasses ran out for the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl was hilarious. Great idea for logistics! (Couldn’t help but think of the Ents arriving to destroy Isengard in THE TWO TOWERS. lol)pic.twitter.com/wLvsCt158wFebruary 9, 2026

Despite the controversy, based on the early numbers, it looks like Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl was incredibly popular. It’s going to give whoever does the job next year a tough act to follow, but I’m sure they can find something amazing to dress up extras in.