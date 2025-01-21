One Unintended Consequence Of Having A Song Called Espresso, According To Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter found out that singing about something as universal as coffee, and more specifically, espresso can yield some unexpected results. The Short n’ Sweet artist is no stranger to Espresso-themed comments post her summer vacation but shared just how often she comes into contact with the beloved hot beverage and how she has tactfully learned to steer clear of the "that’s that me espresso" drink.

The young singer and actress continues to impress and was included on the 2024 Time 100 Next List done by Time , annually. As the “Please Please Please” singer prepared to sit down with the publication, the journalist noted what drink she ordered, and it wasn’t the titular drink of her worldwide hit. Carpenter jumped in to share why she avoids the specific coffee beverage and that she’s no stranger to an establishment or stranger buying her a round.

Time reported that Carpenter ordered a cappuccino at the time of her interview with the outlet, and was once surprised by a round of espresso martinis at a French restaurant in NYC. She said:

I've intentionally stopped myself from getting them now.

Generally, she leans into fun and statement-making moments. Recently, the "Taste" artist wowed in a Barbiecore dress and had fans like me laughing over her unexpected yet fitting NSFW humorous resolution for the New Year. I can’t blame Carpenter for moving on from her “Espresso” days while she’s still very much in the public spotlight. I’m sure she’s had more espresso drinks than most of us had during 2024.

As the New Year gets going, the “Good Graces” singer is really ready to move on from the sweeping energized single. She made great headway over the holidays with her hilarious A Nonsense Christmas special. Along with the Netflix holiday program, you can expect to see the “Bed Chem” performer at upcoming awards shows – specifically The Grammys, where she has six nominations. Hopefully, for The Girl Meets World alum, 2025 is as prolific for her as last year was sans the breakup with Barry Keoghan.

While this year isn’t as concretely filled out as the previous, the “Dumb & Poetic” singer reflected on her acting career and SVU foray . It’ll be interesting to see if she picks up any acting roles or if she’ll head right back to the studio to really leave "Espresso" in the past. I’m still hoping and daydreaming about her iteration of Alice in Wonderland which was being talked about in 2020. Either way, whatever direction The Emails I Can’t Send artist heads, I and many fans will be there with her.

Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship with the song, word, and beverage that is "Espresso" should be set aside for now. The surprising and unwarranted consequences that are attached to it are not worth it. Hopefully, she’s learned her lesson by centering a hit around something so beloved.

