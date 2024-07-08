This Video Of Lenny Kravitz Lifting Up And Hugging A Crying Fan At Music Festival Is The Wholesome Content I Need Today

If there’s any musician that has proven to have an interesting social media presence, it has to be Lenny Kravitz. Not only does the 60-year-old rockstar use his accounts to promote his music, but he also uses it to share brief snippets into his personal activities (as well as his viral abs). On top of that, he also seems to take joy in spreading positivity. Well, that’s exactly what the Grammy-winning artist did with one of his latest posts. Kravitz shared a video of himself from a music festival, and it shows him lifting up and hugging a fan who was crying. Needless to say, this is the wholesome content I needed to see today.

Lenny Kravitz recently appeared at the Main Square Festival, which is held in Arras, France. Over the weekend, he shared the aforementioned moment from the event to his Instagram account. In the clip, the young fan is incredibly emotional as she’s embraced by the “Believe in Me” singer. Kravitz also provided a brief caption on the post, saying “Let love rule.” You can see the sweet footage for yourself down below:

There isn’t any context as to why the young lady was crying, but that certainly doesn’t diminish the notion that this is a truly sweet encounter. And, funny enough, it’s not the only stand-out moment from the singer’s time at the event. The official Instagram account for Main Square shared another clip, which showed the Hunger Games alum carrying a young girl from the audience. The little lady smiled as the star walked around with her, and you can see that for yourself down below:

Most would probably agree that the world can certainly be a grim place. So it’s definitely refreshing whenever we’re graced with tender moments like these. They’re a stark reminder that there’s positivity to be found within society. I, for one, can say these moments serve as a nice pick-me-up. Also, let’s give some props to Lenny Kravitz for not only being a musician who knows how to work a crowd but can also create wonderful moments that are sure to stick with concertgoers for some time.

It can’t be understated just how delightful the “Calling All Angels” performer can be when he’s posting on social media. His family (or extended family)-centric messages are particularly sweet to see. For instance, Lenny Kravitz’s birthday tribute to Jason Momoa – who was married to his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet – from a few years ago was very sweet. I also loved seeing him and Momoa support the former’s daughter, Zoë during her stint as a Saturday Night Live host.

Those posts aside, the musical artist has also been going viral for his signature netted shirts, which Zoë Kravitz has roasted him over . Since then, Lenny has shared videos of himself working out in those shirts and leather pants . Mr. Kravitz later explained his workout habit , saying that tends to throw on such clothes while he’s pumping iron due to time constraints on his trainer’s part. Regardless of how unorthodox it might seem, the entertainer’s various social media followers love it.

Regardless of whether he shares clips of his encounters with fans or drops a workout video, you have to appreciate Lenny Kravitz’s commitment to posting content that exudes positivity and productivity. I’d like to think that the crying admirer in his video will always treasure her embrace with Kravitz. And, if that is indeed the case, who could blame her?