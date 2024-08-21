I’ve Been Waiting And Waiting To Binge Mayfair Witches. Alexandra Daddario Is Celebrating It Hitting Netflix, But I Think It Highlights One Big Problem AMC Has

At this point, I’m sure we’ve all gone through the mental gymnastics of choosing which of the best streaming services to subscribe to and which we'll leave behind. So, platforms like AMC+, for example, get left in the dust. Now, however, one of its high-profile shows, Mayfair Witches, is available to stream with a Netflix subscription . And while I’m as excited to binge it as its star Alexandra Daddario is to celebrate one of its new homes, I also can’t help but think about the problem AMC has here.

We Can Finally Binge Mayfair Witches On Netflix, And Alexandra Daddario Is Celebrating

Since Mayfair Witches' first season premiered in January of 2023, the only place you could watch it was AMC or AMC+. Now, I don’t know about you, but I don’t have live TV anymore and I don’t subscribe to AMC+. So, I had no way of watching this spooky show starring Alexandra Daddario. However, that’s all changed now!

Season 1 of the series is now on Netflix, and Daddario celebrated it on Instagram with a few photos from various episodes and a sweet caption that read:

We’re on netflix! If you’ve been waiting to watch #MayfairWitches… Season 1 is available right now on Netflix or always on AMC+!

Personally, I can’t wait to binge this show! It’s an adaptation of Anne Rice’s beloved books, that follows a neurosurgeon as she realizes she’s the heir to a family of witches. Based on the trailer, Mayfair Witches looks spooky , dark, gothic and magical. I’ve always been a fan of shows like this, and I’ve been wanting to check Daddario’s series out.

However, this development has also highlighted a bigger issue AMC has.

However, While I’m Excited About This, It Highlights A Big Problem AMC Has

Overall, this move, while exhilarating, highlights the inconvenience of AMC+. The streaming service is niche, and really only offers shows that you can find on the channel AMC, which includes all The Walking Dead franchise, Interview with a Vampire and more. While all that’s enticing, it’s also too small a library to justify a subscription, at least for me.

Think about it this way: AMC is a lot like FX and HBO. They have prestige and niche programming that people love, and that’s what they’re known for. However, you can get FX and HBO projects both on live TV and by having a general Hulu subscription or Max subscription , respectively. Therefore, not only do you have those networks' libraries at no extra cost, you also have everything else the streamer offers. You don't really get that with AMC+.

Breaking this down a bit further, you can watch one of Hulu’s best shows, which is FX’s The Bear as well as Hulu originals like Only Murders in the Building and ABC series like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor without paying extra. You aren't limited to just what FX offers. Meanwhile, on AMC+ you get what's on the channel plus a few other things, but it's not much in comparison to what streamers like Hulu offer with their base plans.

It's worth noting that many of AMC's shows are available on Netflix, including the various Walking Dead series, Interview with a Vampire and Mayfair Witches. However, unlike FX and Hulu, new seasons don't go there until long after they've aired.

I wish that AMC+ could be part of Netflix in the same way FX is part of Hulu or HBO is part of Max. It would make its shows more accessible and really help grow a passionate audience.

Maybe someday that will happen. However, for now, I’ll be binge-watching Mayfair Witches on Netflix, and if I feel inclined enough, who knows, maybe I’ll end up watching Season 2 on AMC+ when it premieres. But odds are, for me and many others, I’ll likely wait until Season 2 is long over and finally added to Netflix to watch it instead, because a girl can only have so many subscriptions.