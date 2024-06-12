Warner Bros. And HBO Execs Unveil A Slew Of New Shows. I Have Doubts About One Horror Title

While in Paris for the highly anticipated House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere , JB Perrette, president and CEO of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, took a moment to sit down for an interview. Their conversation centered on exciting new developments for Warner Bros. and HBO, particularly their plans to expand their streaming content. Many fans will surely be thrilled by the announcement, but I have major reservations about one series, particularly their upcoming horror TV series based on The Conjuring Universe of films .

Warner Bros. And HBO’s Major Announcements

Speaking with Variety , Perrette and Bloys not only teased several new shows but also announced release dates for TV series based on beloved Warner Bros. IPs. Among the titles discussed were Crazy Rich Asians, Harry Potter, the prequel series to Stephen King’s IT , Welcome to Derry , and the aforementioned The Conjuring TV series. This exciting lineup is a testament to the potential and future of Warner Bros. and HBO.

The James Wan series of films has been a personal source of some of the best horror movies of all time–especially the first two. As a viewer who's been deeply captivated by the cinematic universe James Wan built, I can’t help but feel a bit skeptical. The series is set to expand the world of The Conjuring, which includes spin-offs like The Nun, Annabelle, and The Curse of La Llorona. While the prospect of more haunting tales is undeniably appealing, several concerns have me worried about this project.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

My Key Concerns About The Conjuring TV Series

Firstly, the magic of The Conjuring movies hinges on the stellar chemistry between Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who portray Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their dynamic infuses the horror with emotional depth and authenticity. With the fourth movie reportedly set to conclude the Warrens’ story , it’s doubtful we’ll see Wilson and Farmiga reprise their roles for the series. Can the show capture the same essence that made the films so compelling without them? Even in the movies I liked the least–like the third main series flick–Wilson and Farmiga made the viewing experience at least entertaining.

Moreover, the phrase “set in the world of the James Wan Conjuring movies” is a bit of a red flag. If the series resembles the less impactful spin-offs like The Nun or The Curse of La Llorona, it might struggle to hit the mark for me and, I suspect, most fans. These spin-offs have often been criticized for not living up to the mainline films’ standards, and that’s a fate I wouldn’t wish on this new series.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Why I Am Still Cautiously Optimistic

Warner Bros. and HBO’s new lineup of shows is undeniably exciting, but I remain cautiously optimistic about The Conjuring series. It faces significant challenges in living up to the legacy of its predecessor's mainline movies while avoiding the pitfalls of some of the Universe’s lesser-ranked entries . Here’s hoping it can overcome these hurdles and deliver the chills and thrills fans crave. Only time will tell if it can recapture the magic of the original films. You know what would really get me excited? Reviving the Crooked Man project . James Wan said the movie was officially scrapped , but maybe this character is best suited for a streaming series.

The next big tentpole series coming up is Penguin with Colin Farrell , a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. You can stream the series with a Max (formerly HBO Max) subscription .