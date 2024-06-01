How To Watch I Kissed A Girl Final And Reunion Online For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch I Kissed a Girl Final Online

It's been a long, hot girl summer, but the time at the Italian masseria must come to an end. Dropping this weekend, find out how to watch I Kissed a Girl "Final" and the cast reunion online from anywhere and for free.

There's one final appearance from Dannii Minogue ahead of the final, delivering the news to the girls that they will soon be separated from their partners and won't be seeing each other until they must make their final decision – will they turn in the final "Kiss-Off" and commit to seeing if a relationship can work on the outside, or will their summer fling come to an end?

Some couples have remained together from Day 1, including Priya and Naee and Georgia and Cara, while other couples are still relatively new. In fact, the newest couple, Amy and Hannah have been on unsteady ground since Amy chose the relative newbie over her best friend in the masseria, Fiorenza. With issues of trust and communication arising in the last chemistry test, will the girls choose to turn in the final "Kiss-Off"?

That's not the complete end of the first season of I Kissed a Girl, though. Months on from their time filming the show, the cast of I Kissed a Girl will join Dannii Minogue for a special "Reunion" episode, sharing all the goings on since leaving Italy and which couples are still together.

Find out when and how to watch the I Kissed a Girl "Final" and "Reunion" online for free and from anywhere with our guide below.

Watch I Kissed a Girl Final online for FREE in the UK

You can watch both the I Kissed a Girl "Final" and "Reunion" episodes on Sunday, June 2, with the "Final" airing at 9pm BST on BBC Three and the "Reunion" airing immediately after at 9.50pm BST.

Both will land ahead of their broadcast time on BBC iPlayer at 6am BST on Sunday morning.

After each new episode airs, you'll be able to watch I Kissed a Girl on BBC iPlayer, where you can also find all episodes of last year's I Kissed a Boy.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch I Kissed a Girl from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I Kissed a Girl just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and help you to watch UK TV online while abroad, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch I Kissed a Girl as if you were at home with a VPN

