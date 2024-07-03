How To Watch Red Swan Online And Stream The 10-Episode Korean Drama From Anywhere

How To Watch Red Swan Online

Watch Red Swan Online: Synopsis

Marrying up can be murder, or so pro golfer Oh Wan-soo discovers when she weds the heir of the Hwain corporation – and finds herself with a target on her back. Featuring excellent turns by South Korean superstar Rain and award-winning actress Kim Ha-neul (Blind), this new K-drama series has something for everyone. Catch every episode with our guide below, which explains how to watch Red Swan online with a Hulu subscription.

Breakneck action, shadowy corporate conspiracies, burgeoning romance and revenge all converge in Red Swan. Written by Choi Yoon-jung (Three Sisters, Second to Last Love) and directed by Park Hong-kyun (A Korean Odyssey), this compelling tale is anchored by the palpable chemistry of Ha Neul as Wan-Soo – whose rags to riches trajectory puts her in grave danger – and pop-star-turned-actor Rain (Ninja Assassin) as her brooding bodyguard, Seo Do-yoon.

Tired of the affairs of her powerful husband Kim (Jung Gyu-woon) and narrowly evading multiple attempts on her life, she’s drawn into close proximity with Seo, whose mission to protect her while secretly investigating the murder of a friend binds them together in a tangled web of danger and desire. Any one of the Hwain group could want her dead, with her volatile mother-in-law, Park Mi-ran (Seo Yi-sook, The Rebel) looking particularly suspect.

Delivering an invigorating blast of K-drama following Big Bet, Big Mouth, and Takashi Miike’s Connect in 2022, Red Swan promises to be a compulsively-thrilling, action-packed watch. Catch the series now with our viewing guide below, which breaks down how to watch Red Swan online where you are.

How to watch Red Swan online for free in the US

The Korean drama arrives with a bang, and exclusively on Hulu in the US. You can watch Red Swan online and stream the first two of ten episodes as of Wednesday, July 3. New episodes land on the streamer around 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST every Wednesday, with the remaining instalments added one a week up until the series finale (see our release schedule below for further details).

Subscribers can chose from a number of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. And, if you’re new to the service, there’s a 3-day free trial currently available.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

Watch Red Swan online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Hulu and Disney Plus start at $7.99 each on their own, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Throwing in everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons together with the huge Hulu catalog, that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with a Premium plan option.

How to watch Red Swan online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch Red Swan online with a Disney Plus subscription and stream the propulsive new K-drama series from Wednesday, July 3.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account yet? A subscription starts from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

How to watch Red Swan online in the UK

Outside of the US, Disney Plus is the international streaming home of Red Swan. UK viewers can watch Red Swan online beginning from Wednesday, July 3, with new episodes released at the same time each week.

Disney Plus prices and plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

How to watch Red Swan online in Australia

Viewers Down Under can also watch Red Swan online on Disney Plus from Wednesday, July 3. After the double-episode premiere, episodes will be added one a week up until the concluding episode on August 28.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Red Swan Trailer

Red Swan Episode Release Schedule

Red Swan – Episode 1: Wednesday, July 3

Red Swan – Episode 2: Wednesday, July 3

Red Swan – Episode 3: Wednesday, July 10

Red Swan – Episode 4: Wednesday, July 17

Red Swan – Episode 5: Wednesday, July 24

Red Swan – Episode 6: Wednesday, July 31

Red Swan – Episode 7: Wednesday, August 7

Red Swan – Episode 8: Wednesday, August 14

Red Swan – Episode 9: Wednesday, August 21

Red Swan – Episode 10: Wednesday, August 28

Who is in the cast of Red Swan? Kim Ha-neul as Oh Wan-soo

Rain as Seo Do-yoon

Jung Gyu-woon as Kim Yong-guk

Seo Yi-sook as Park Mi-ran

Yoon Je-moon as Han Sang-il

Ki Eun-sae as Jang Tae-ra

How can I watch Red Swan? Red Swan is available exclusively on Hulu in the US. Subscription plans begin from $7.99 a month (after the 30 day free trial), and the series will premiere on Wednesday, July 3 with an initial two-episode drop. International viewers can stream the series on Disney Plus the very same day via the Star hub, or on Disney Plus Hotstar if you're in Southeast Asia.