How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Online And For Free Every Week From Anywhere

How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Launch: Saturday, September 14 at 7.20pm BST Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Preview

As soon as September hits, all the cosiest TV shows return to the UK, with Strictly Come Dancing, in many ways, signalling the countdown to Christmas – albeit, a quite a long countdown of three months. Completing new routines each month, they will perform in front of the judging panel, with a public vote ultimately seeing couples compete in a "Dance Off" each week, whittling down until the grand finale. Keep reading our guide to find out how to watch Strictly Come Dancing online and for free wherever you are.

Inviting 15 celebrities to the BBC's Elstree Studios, each contestant will be matched up with one of Strictly's pro-dancers and put through their paces to dance a ballroom or Latin routine. With a selection of TV personalities, singers, actors, and sports personalities, this year's cast includes 2005 X Factor winner and actor Shayne Ward, as well as one quarter of boyband JLS, JB Gill. DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles will also be gyrating onto our screens, as well as Love Island star and model Tasha Ghouri, who wears a cochlear implant.

As ever, Strictly Come Dancing will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman (the fringe of The Traitors UK), with Shirley Ballas leading her team of judges: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke.

Shrouded in controversy as of late for the training practices of some of the professional dancers, there's certainly been a shadow over the otherwise joyful, inclusive show. But I have no doubt it'll be another season celebrating the latter. Tune in every Saturday, and find out how to watch Strictly Come Dancing online from anywhere – and for free!

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 online in the UK

A sure sign summer is on the way out, cosy TV begins in the UK with Strictly Come Dancing 2024 launching this Saturday, September 14 at 7.30pm BST on BBC One.

Can't tune into linear TV? You can watch Strictly Come Dancing via the BBC's on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer. You can watch episodes both live and on catch-up after they air through the service.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2024 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Strictly Come Dancing on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online. by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Strictly Come Dancing, head to iPlayer

Which Celebrities Competed In Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

Chris McCausland - comedian

JB Gill - singer, TV presenter

Wynne Evans - TV personality

Toyah Willcox - singer and actress

Dr Punam Krishan - broadcaster

Tasha Ghouri - reality TV star

Pete Wicks - TV personality and podcast host

Shayne Ward - actor and singer

Sarah Hadland - actress

Jamie Borthwick - actor

Tom Dean MBE - olympic swimmer

Montell Douglas aka Fire - gladiator and olympian

Nick Knowles - TV presenter

Paul Merson - former footballer and broadcaster

Sam Quek MBE - olympian and broadcaster

Who Are The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers?

Aljaž Škorjanec

Amy Dowden

Carlos Gu

Dianne Buswell

Gorka Márquez

Johannes Radebe

Jowita Przystal

Kai Widdrington

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Lauren Oakley

Luba Mushtuk

Michelle Tsiakkas

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Vito Coppola

Who Is On The Judging Panel For Strictly Come Dancing 2023?