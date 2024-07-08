How To Watch The Bachelorette Season 21 Online And Stream All New Episodes From Anywhere

Watch The Bachelorette Season 21

Watch The Bachelorette Season 21: Synopsis

Summer’s here and the heat is on as Jenn Tran’s quest for love continues. The former The Bachelor contestant may have lost her Joey, but the 26-year-old firecracker is now firmly behind the wheel – alongside host Jesse Palmer – and raring to go as the franchise’s first Asian American lead. Follow Jenn on her life-changing journey with our guide below, explaining how to watch The Bachelorette Season 21 online from anywhere now.

Love has proven elusive for Jenn in the past. Having formerly been in a few “bad relationships,” respite came briefly in the form of Bachelor dreamboat Joey Graziadei. “I’ve never felt anything like this before,” she shared of their easy chemistry. “I just want to get naked and cuddle in the woods.” In the end, the tennis pro gave his final rose to someone else. Which was a good thing, really, as that left Jenn free to take up the mantle as the series’ first Asian Bachelorette.

Now all of Jenn’s Disney dreams are coming true. She’s got the keys to the brand new Bachelorette mansion in Santa Susana, and, having accosted Cupid’s bow, is ready to take aim at her Prince Charming – ideally a man with a huge personality and cheeky banter – from among the motorcade of bachelors pulling up outside the mansion to court her.

Who are some of the twenty-five contestants hoping to get familiar with the beautiful bachelorette? There’s 29-year-old Aerospace Engineer Aaron Erb from Oklahoma; Caleb “Moze” Smith, an algebra teacher and “certified lover boy” who's serious about settling down; and former pro swimmer Thomas Nguyen, whose family like Jenn's also hail from Vietnam. Then there's sommelier Dakota from Arizona, Army Ranger veteran Marcus, and pet portrait entrepreneur Spencer, among dozens of others.

Ready to hop aboard this rollercoaster of summer love? Then read on below, where we explain how to watch The Bachelorette Season 21 online – and free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Bachelorette Season 21 online in the US

(Image credit: ABC)

Jenn's back and looking for her special someone. The Bachelorette Season 21 will premiere on Monday, July 8 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. While there’s no known episode tally yet, there’s usually a total of between 9 and 13, with episodes released once per week up until the finale.

Long since cut the cord? You’ll find new episodes added to ABC’s catch-up service a day after its initial broadcast. No cable log-in details are required, and episodes remain available for FREE a whole week after they’ve aired.

A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand.

How to watch The Bachelorette Season 21 without cable

FuboTV is an ideal cable-replacement service. Not only does it provide ABC so that you can watch episodes of The Bachelorette live as they air, but it's got the largest and most varied selection of channels – including FOX, ESPN, NBC, FX, MTV and Bravo.

It's a comprehensive cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Pro plan packed with over 140 channels for a very reasonable $79.99 a month – and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal.

Alternatively, Hulu provides multiple ways to stream The Bachelorette. If you want to catch the hit dating TV show live, then ABC is available with the Hulu with Live TV package at $76.99 a month. That includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (with ads), and also offers subscribers an initial 3-day free trial.

Another option is the cheaper, standard Hulu plan. If you can wait less than 24 hours, you could stream new episodes live from as little as $7.99 a month. Plus, new subscribers are entitled to the plan’s 30-day free trial.

And if you’re looking to save even more money, then the Disney Plus bundle options offer a variety of plans. For example, the ad-supported Trio Basic plan gifts you with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $14.99 a month – that’s a saving of 44% against the total cost of subscribing to each platform individually.

Traveling outside of the US? Watch The Bachelorette Season 21 from anywhere with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch The Bachelorette Season 21 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Bachelorette Season 21 online just as you would at home.

While services like FuboTV block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Bachelorette as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ABC. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for ABC, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Bachelorette, head to ABC.

How to watch The Bachelorette Season 21 online in Canada

Stream every episode of The Bachelorette Season 21 in Canada on Citytv, beginning Monday, July 8 at 8pm ET/PT. Episodes will air simultaneous with their US release.

If you missed the liner broadcast, episodes are available to stream free through Citytv’s online platform, and less than 24 hours after they air. However, you’ll need to enter your TV provider details to do so.

Additionally, cord-cutters can enjoy Citytv Plus content through the Amazon Prime channel of the same name. It’s free to new subscribers for the first 30 days, and then CA$4.99 a month on top of the CA$9.99 Amazon Prime membership cost.

Out of the country? Download a VPN and watch The Bachelorette Season 21 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Bachelorette Season 21 online in the UK?

Unfortunately, UK viewers won’t be feeling the love. The Bachelorette doesn’t have a broadcaster or streaming home across the pond, although it was once available through reality TV streamer Hayu. Should anything change, we’ll be sure to update you here.

Traveling abroad? If you want to watch The Bachelorette but are away from home, purchasing a VPN will let you stream your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch The Bachelorette Season 21 in Australia?

It’s the same situation Down Under. The US version of The Bachelorette isn’t available to stream in Australia, with only a smattering of old seasons available online. Perhaps that’s because the country had its own version of The Bachelorette that aired on Network 10, which itself has been on hiatus since 2021.

If geo-blocks prevent you from enjoying the same shows you stream back home, then consider purchasing a VPN. That way, you can connect to the same platforms you already pay for, but while traveling abroad.

The Bachelorette Season 21 Trailer

The Bachelorette - Season Premiere MON JULY 8 on ABC - Stream on Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Who are the contestants on The Bachelorette Season 21? Aaron Erb, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Austin Ott, 28, a sales executive from Vista, California

Brendan Barnum, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett Harris, 28, a health and safety manager from Manheim, Pennsylvania

Brian Autz, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Northport, New York

Caleb “Moze” Smith, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, New York

Dakota Nobles, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona

Devin Strader, 28, a freight company owner from Rosenberg, Texas

Dylan Buckor, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, California

Grant Ellis, 30, a day trader from Newark, New Jersey

Hakeem Moulton, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois

Jahaan Ansari, 28, a startup founder from Newbury Park, California

Jeremey Simon, 29, a real estate investor from Fairfield, Connecticut

John Mitchell, 26, a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida

Jonathan Johnson, 27, a creative director from Kansas City, Missouri

Kevin McDevitt, 35, a financial analyst from Durango, Colorado

Marcus Shoberg, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Cloquet, Minnesota

Marvin Goodly, 28, a luxury event planner from Orangeburg, South Carolina

Matt Arnold, 27, an insurance executive from Louisville, Kentucky

Ricky Marinez, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Florida

Sam McKinney, 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Samaun “Sam” Nejad, 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California

Spenver Conley, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas Nguyen, 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Georgia

Tomas Azzano, 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

* The following did not receive a rose and were sent home.