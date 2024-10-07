How To Watch The Franchise Online And Stream HBO’s Superhero Satire From Anywhere

How To Watch The Franchise Online

Premiere date: Sunday, October 6 (US, CA) at 10pm PT/ET New Episodes: every Sunday at the same time Channel: HBO US Stream: Max (US) International streaming options: Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) | Sky TV (UK)

Watch The Franchise: Synopsis

Lights. Cameras. Calamity! HBO’s latest unites some incredible talent up for this 8-part comedy, which strikes a satirical, Thanos-like blow at the on-set antics of superhero movie-making. Exec produced by Sam Mendes, comedy legend Armando Iannucci, and featuring a killer A-list cast (Daniel Brühl! Richard. E. Grant! Jessica Hynes!) this is one series you won’t want to miss. Read on below for how to watch The Franchise online and catch wherever you are.

This hilarious dissection of Hollywood’s current obsession with superhero content, and the hair-raising task of keeping such a blockbuster production from going off the rails, was hatched from the mind of Mendes, famous for directing award-winning dramas American Beauty and 1917 (2019). Making his TV debut, his own industry experience melds perfectly with Iannucci’s skill for crafting acclaimed political satires (Veep, In The Loop), alongside fellow executive producer and Succession writer Jon Brown. Yes, it’s a case of Avengers assemble as they lampoon the excesses of the Hollywood machine.

In an unsubtle nod to Marvel Studio's extensive output, the series finds "Maximum Studios" neck deep in the filming of the latest instalment of its turgid superhero franchise, Tecto: Eye of the Storm. At the heart of The Franchise is beleaguered assistant director Daniel (Emmy nominee Himesh Patel, Station Eleven). He’s under immense pressure to deliver a blockbuster on schedule and under budget, while also dealing with stunt snafus, studio interference, and the tetchy talent.

His star (Made for Love’s Billy Magnussen) is getting hopped up human growth hormones to achieve a ripped, Captain America physique, his classically trained co-star bristles at having to deliver the script's ludicrous dialogue (Richard E. Grant), while Eric, the film’s visionary director (a brilliantly deadpan Brühl) is troubled by accusations of “a woman problem” on set. “I may have done a sexism once, but I’ve always wanted to make a feminism,” is his head-scratching response.

The dynamite cast also includes Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Aya Cash (The Boys) as Anita, Isaac Cole Powell (American Horror Story: NYC), and the delightful Jessica Hynes (Spaced, W1A), who nails endearingly downtrodden as Eric’s long-suffering script-supervisor Steph.

Praised by Collider as HBO’s “next big thing” and “the perfect satire to satiate everyone,” you can catch this top-tier comedy now. Simply read the following guide for how to watch The Franchise online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

(Image credit: Max)

Watch The Franchise online in the US

US viewers can watch The Franchise every Sunday from October 6 on HBO, with episodes airing on HBO from 10pm ET/PT. Alternatively, episodes will be added to Max around the same time and made available online for those who don’t have HBO on cable.

A Max subscription is available from only $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

You can also now get Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

How to watch The Franchise from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Franchise online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Franchise online for free in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

In Canada, viewers can watch The Franchise online from Sunday, October 6 with a subscription to Crave, with episodes added weekly at 10pm ET/PT. And, if you’ve never been a member, you can go ahead and enjoy platform’s 7-day free trial.

Customers have a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is Crave’s cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

How to watch The Franchise online in the UK

UK audiences can watch The Franchise from Monday, October 21 on linear channel Sky Comedy. The first three episodes be made available to stream on Sky Comedy, Sky Go, and streaming service NOW, and as of this date the show's US and UK release schedule will sync up. Going forward, a new episode will be made available every Monday.

Sky TV packages start from £26 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, though, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. That costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. You can also pick the £6.99 deal currently, but that will tie you in to a 6-month contract.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you'd watch back home.



How to watch The Franchise online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

And...action! In Australia, the HBO Original series will land on Binge, with new episodes uploaded every Monday beginning from October 7. New subscribers give the service a spin thanks to its 7-day free trial. After this time, however, an entry-level sub will cost as little as AU$10 a month.

The Franchise Trailer

Who Is The Cast Of The Franchise?

Himesh Patel as Daniel

Aya Cash as Anita

Jessica Hynes as Steph

Billy Magnussen as Adam

Lolly Adefope as Dag

Darren Goldstein as Pat

Isaac Cole Powell as Bryson

Richard E. Grant as Peter

Daniel Brühl as Eric

Ruaridh Mollica as Jaz

The Franchise Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1: "Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye" Sunday, October 6

Episode 2: "Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer" Sunday, October 13

Episode 3: "Scene 54: The Lilac Ghost" Sunday, October 20

Episode 4: Sunday, October 27

Episode 5: Sunday, November 3

Episode 6: Sunday, November 10

Episode 7: Sunday, November 17

Episode 8: Sunday, November 24