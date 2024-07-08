How To Watch The Great And Stream All Episodes For Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great Online

Watch The Great: Synopsis

The most fascinating, towering figures in history deserve a prestige TV dramatization and, in The Great, empress Catherine II of Russia – or Catherine the Great – certainly gets exactly that. You can see its final throes with our guide to watch The Great Season 3 and its other seasons, no matter where you are and for free.

One of the best Hulu TV shows in recent years, Season 3 picks up the morning after the Season 2 finale's night before. The state of Catherine and Pete III's relationship is at an all-time low and the political manoeuvrings in St. Petersburg continue in earnest as the good and great seek to keep their spot in court... along with their lives. Then there's the small business of a potential peasants' uprising to deal with. The head truly is heavy that wears the crown.

Anchoring the anarchy is the uproarious chemistry between The Great's two superb leads: Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as Catherine and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Peter. Spiteful and loving in equal measure, it's the relationship for which the expression "can't live with them, can't live without them" was coined.

There maybe plenty of dazzling (and Emmy Award-winning) costumes on show, but if you go into The Great expecting a prim and proper period drama then think again. This hilarious, irreverent take on a historical epoch is a blood-spilling, champagne-swilling, chandelier-swinging riot that will make you wonder why you didn't listen more carefully in your history classes all those years ago.

Keep reading for the information you need on how to watch The Great Season 3 online – available in its entirety on Hulu in the US and for free in the UK.

Watch The Great Season 3 online in the UK for FREE

The Great Season 3 goes out on the free-to-air Channel 4 on TV in the UK. It begins airing with a double-bill on from 10pm BST on Monday, July 8.

Further episodes then go out two-at-a-time on subsequent Monday nights from 10pm.

Alternatively, you can the can stream The Great Season 3 episodes online on demand on the network's free Channel 4 streaming service.

You can access the on demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream The Great? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Great from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great Season 3 just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allows you to watch UK TV online while abroad, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Great as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Channel 4 or Hulu, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, currently costing from just $3.39 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – Channel 4 in this instance – and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch The Great Season 3 in the US

All episodes of The Great Season 3 were made available on Hulu in May 2023

A Hulu subscription starts from $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a whole year) if you don't mind ads, or $17.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial.

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option from just $9.99. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus, there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $76.99 a month and includes 95+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+. You can pay more to remove ads.

Watch The Great Season 3 online in Canada

Canadians can watch the first two seasons of The Great on Amazon Prime Video. At the time of writing, however, Season 3 still hasn't landed there.

The only way you can currently watch The Great Season 3 in Canada is on French-language streaming service Club Illico. All of the episodes are on the platform and you get your first month free. After that expires it costs $15 per month.

Brits and Americans currently in Canada and wanting to watch their domestic streams can do so by using a VPN as described above.

Watch The Great Season 3 in Australia

All episodes of The Great Season 3 can be streamed on Stan in Australia, so you can binge them all right now from start to finish Down Under.

Stan plans start from $12 a month for its Basic tier, going all the way to Premium for $21 that lets you stream on up to four devices at once and offers 4K UHD quality.

The Great Season 3 Trailer

The Great Season 3 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Great Season 3 Cast

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great

as Catherine the Great Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia

as Peter III of Russia Phoebe Fox as Marial Brezhnev

as Marial Brezhnev Sacha Dhawan as Count Orlo

as Count Orlo Charity Wakefield as Georgina Dymov

as Georgina Dymov Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov

as Grigor Dymov Adam Godley as Archbishop Samsa

as Archbishop Samsa Douglas Hodge as General Velementov

as General Velementov Belinda Bromilow as Elizabeth

as Elizabeth Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady

as Arkady Florence Keith-Roach as Tatyana

as Tatyana Freddie Fox as King Hugo of Sweden

as King Hugo of Sweden Grace Molony as Queen Agnes of Sweden

The Great Season 3 Episode Guide

All episodes were made available to stream in the US on Hulu on May 12, 2023. They begin going out on Channel 4 in the UK on Monday, July 8.