How To Watch This Town Online And Stream Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight New Drama Free From Anywhere
The Peaky Blinders writer tackles the 1980s ska music scene
How To Watch This Town Online
|Premieres: Sunday, March 31 at 6am BST
|Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch This Town: Synopsis
Billed as a “both a high octane thriller and family saga”, This Town tells the story of four young people growing up in the Midlands in the early 1980s as music becomes their escape from an escalating environment of violence and unrest. Forming a band, the group explode on to the burgeoning ska scene, raging against a society on the verge of destroying itself. This looks to be a raucous, rebellious coming of age story and our guide below explains how to watch This Town online now and stream all 6 episodes for free.
This Town comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, but it’s a much more personal story than his past work, with Knight telling the BBC that he drew from his own experience of being a part of this scene growing up and observing how it united all ethnicities of young people at a time when battle lines were being drawn among the older generations.
The cast are largely up and comers, but Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery provides a familiar face as Brandon’s (Ben Rose) mother Estella, who, along with her son, grapples with her husband Eamon’s (Peter McDonald) involvement with the IRA and his desire to bring Brandon in to the fold.
Elsewhere, Levi Brown plays aspiring poet and songwriter Dante while Freya Parks takes on the role of the “love of his life” Fiona. Rounding out the young cast are Eve Austin as Dante’s school friend Jeannie and Jordan Bolger as George.
A raucous tale of growing up, fitting in and standing out, follow our guide below for how to watch This Town online and stream every single episode absolutely free.
Watch This Town online in the UK for free
You can watch This Town online from Sunday, March 31 in the UK, with all six episodes landing on BBC iPlayer at 6am BST.
If you prefer to watch as they're broadcast, the first two episodes will go out over two nights at 9pm BST on BBC One on Sunday, March 31 and Monday April 1. They will then air at the same time weekly on Sundays.
You can access the on-demand BBC iPlayer service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. Providing you have a valid TV licence, it's free to sign up to stream BBC iPlayer. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).
Away from the UK and want to stream This Town? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch This Town online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch This Town just as you would at home.
While BBC iPlayer blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Can I watch This Town online in the US?
At time of writing there's no broadcaster for This Town in the US. The rights are actively being shopped around though, so watch this space for an update.
Currently way from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch your favorite TV series from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch This Town online in Canada?
It's the same story in Canada, with nowhere to watch This Town at present.
Currently traveling outside the UK? Download a VPN to access the services you use back home and stream This Town for free no matter where you are.
Can I watch This Town online in Australia?
Aussies usually have a bit more luck with their fellow Commonwealth shows but sadly This Town doesn't appear to be available in Oz either. As usual, we'll update this information if we hear more.
Brit travelling Down Under? Don't forget you can download a VPN to watch This Town just as you would back home.
This Town Trailer
This Town Episode Schedule
All six episodes of This Town will land on BBC iPlayer at 6am BST on Sunday, March 31, but if you prefer to watch as they air, the schedule is as follows (all episodes go out at 9pm BST):
- Episode 1: Sunday, March 31
- Episode 2: Monday, April 1
- Episode 3: Sunday, April 7
- Episode 4: Sunday, April 14
- Episode 5: Sunday, April 21
- Episode 6: Sunday, April 28
This Town Cast
- Levi Brown as Dante Williams
- Jordan Bolger as Gregory Williams
- Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn
- Eve Austin as Jeannie
- Michelle Dockery as Estella
- Nicholas Pinnock as Deuce Williams
- David Dawson as Robbie Carmen
- Freya Parks as Fiona
- Shyvonne Ahmmad as Matty
- Geraldine James as Marie
- Peter McDonald as Eamonn Quinn
- John Heffernan as Commander Bentley
- Stefan Asante-Boateng as Wire
- Séainín Brennan as Mrs Porter
- George Somner as Tyro
Who is Steven Knight?
Steven Knight is a prolific British screenwriter, best known for creating smash hit crime drama Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy. He also created the Tom Hardy led Taboo as well as SAS: Rouge Heroes, Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See and Apple TV Plus' See, starring Jason Mamoa.
Knight also adapted Charles Dickens novels A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations for BBC One and co-created classic quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
