How To Watch This Town Online And Stream Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight New Drama Free From Anywhere

Watch This Town: Synopsis

Billed as a “both a high octane thriller and family saga”, This Town tells the story of four young people growing up in the Midlands in the early 1980s as music becomes their escape from an escalating environment of violence and unrest. Forming a band, the group explode on to the burgeoning ska scene, raging against a society on the verge of destroying itself. This looks to be a raucous, rebellious coming of age story and our guide below explains how to watch This Town online now and stream all 6 episodes for free.

This Town comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, but it’s a much more personal story than his past work, with Knight telling the BBC that he drew from his own experience of being a part of this scene growing up and observing how it united all ethnicities of young people at a time when battle lines were being drawn among the older generations.

The cast are largely up and comers, but Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery provides a familiar face as Brandon’s (Ben Rose) mother Estella, who, along with her son, grapples with her husband Eamon’s (Peter McDonald) involvement with the IRA and his desire to bring Brandon in to the fold.

Elsewhere, Levi Brown plays aspiring poet and songwriter Dante while Freya Parks takes on the role of the “love of his life” Fiona. Rounding out the young cast are Eve Austin as Dante’s school friend Jeannie and Jordan Bolger as George.

A raucous tale of growing up, fitting in and standing out, follow our guide below for how to watch This Town online and stream every single episode absolutely free.

Watch This Town online in the UK for free

You can watch This Town online from Sunday, March 31 in the UK, with all six episodes landing on BBC iPlayer at 6am BST.

If you prefer to watch as they're broadcast, the first two episodes will go out over two nights at 9pm BST on BBC One on Sunday, March 31 and Monday April 1. They will then air at the same time weekly on Sundays.

You can access the on-demand BBC iPlayer service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. Providing you have a valid TV licence, it's free to sign up to stream BBC iPlayer. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream This Town? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch This Town online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch This Town just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

This Town Trailer

This Town Episode Schedule

All six episodes of This Town will land on BBC iPlayer at 6am BST on Sunday, March 31, but if you prefer to watch as they air, the schedule is as follows (all episodes go out at 9pm BST):

Episode 1: Sunday, March 31

Sunday, March 31 Episode 2: Monday, April 1

Monday, April 1 Episode 3: Sunday, April 7

Sunday, April 7 Episode 4: Sunday, April 14

Sunday, April 14 Episode 5: Sunday, April 21

Sunday, April 21 Episode 6: Sunday, April 28

This Town Cast

Levi Brown as Dante Williams

Jordan Bolger as Gregory Williams

Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn

Eve Austin as Jeannie

Michelle Dockery as Estella

Nicholas Pinnock as Deuce Williams

David Dawson as Robbie Carmen

Freya Parks as Fiona

Shyvonne Ahmmad as Matty

Geraldine James as Marie

Peter McDonald as Eamonn Quinn

John Heffernan as Commander Bentley

Stefan Asante-Boateng as Wire

Séainín Brennan as Mrs Porter

George Somner as Tyro