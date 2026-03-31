I Watched Made In Korea, And It Was The Feel-Good Movie I Didn’t Know I Needed

Sometimes Netflix’s random movie and TV show recommendations work. Because I started My Korean Boyfriend out of curiosity and my love-hate relationship with Netflix dating shows , the algorithm recommended Made in Korea. It’s an Indian comedy about a woman who dreams of moving to Korea. It’s been her dream for many years.

She has romanticized the idea but hasn’t made much progress towards it. Then an unfortunate event finally gives her that dream. I love a good movie about traveling and self-discovery. Though Made in Korea is classified as a comedy, it’s not a slapstick travel movie , but a more earnest movie about learning to live to the fullest.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Love That Made In Korea Is About Self-Discovery Through Getting Out Of Comfort Zones

Shenba (Priyanka Mohan) finds herself in Korea without any real plans or goals. She’s all alone in a foreign country, in an unexpected way. Therefore, obviously, she doesn’t have a great start to her new life and adventure. However, Made in Korea portrays Shenba as a determined, stubborn, independent woman.

Article continues below

She isn’t going to just give up because things are hard. She then meets Heo Jun-Jae (Si-hun Baek). Their friendship helps her start to turn her luck around. She gets a job, and she experiences more of the country. Made in Korea has all the elements to become a very fun romantic comedy, but Jun-Jae and Shenba’s friendship is only part of the story.

It really becomes Shenba’s quest to adjust to Korea and build a new life. She wants to make something of her own, to build a legacy. She also encounters and makes many new friends along the way.

I wouldn’t say Made in Korea is a top-tier inspirational movie , but you feel its heart. You know it wants to inspire people to get out of their comfort zone and enjoy life. It’s not trying to convince anyone to move to Seoul, but it’s showing how Shenba’s life changes because of this bold move. For some, moving may be the answer to reinvent their lives in a way they love. For others, it may be a career change, finding a romantic partner, adding new friends to their lives, or even simply challenging themselves more in their daily lives. Made In Korea wants to reach the people who need to hear “just go out and do it.”

That automatically makes it worth a watch.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Showcases Blending Cultures In A Real Sweet Way

Shenba is from a small village in Tamil Nadu, India. She moves to Korea. A lot of the movie discusses the blending of her Tamil heritage and culture with the Korean culture. The film focuses more on Korea and doesn’t explore her life in Tamil Nadu for too long. I think the film would have been better if there had been a bigger blend of her homeland with her new home.

However, a part of the movie was about her escaping the restricted life in her village for something more freeing. Therefore, it makes sense that there was a bigger emphasis on Korean culture in Made in Korea than on Tamil culture. Nonetheless, the film does eventually teach Shenba the lesson that she doesn’t need to completely lose her roots.

She can honor and blend them. This happens when she opens a restaurant and one of the most popular dishes combines Indian and Korean foods and flavors. It’s also her father’s training and restaurant experience that allows her to know how to run a successful restaurant.

I, unfortunately, only have a basic knowledge of both cultures, and I don’t feel like Made in Korea made me any more educated about them. However, it did seem like a sweet base-level tribute to these countries. The cultures help Shenba bond with Jun-Jae, Yeon-ok (Park Hye-jin), and her other Korean friends. These unions increase when they embrace each other’s cultures more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Made In Korea Has A Love Story But Not Exactly A Romantic One

Made in Korea hints at a romance between Jun-Jae and Shenba. It even uses some of the tropes from some of the best romantic comedies of all time. There is even a main love interest in Tamil, Mani (Rishikanth). Therefore, many could classify Made in Korea as a romantic dramedy, but the strongest love story is between Yeon-ok and Shenba.

It isn’t a romance but more of a surrogate mother-child situation. Additionally, Made in Korea is very much one of those movies that puts the relationship between a parent and child at the forefront. Shenba’s relationship with her father is a key factor in the plot. He helps her get to Korea, and then continues to help her because of his influence on her childhood.

Yeon-ok and Shenba inspire each other. They both need something to live their lives for, which leads to their restaurant. Made in Korea gets most of its heart from the Jun-Jae and Shenba dynamic. Two women at different points in their lives are starting a business and taking a chance. It’s a very female empowering message.

(Image credit: Netflx)

The Movie Made Me Experience So Many Emotions I Wasn't Expecting

Made in Korea starts very dramatically. I wasn’t expecting the film’s first twist and thought I was about to experience a very different movie. Once Shenba arrives in Korea, the movie becomes more lighthearted. Watching Yeon-ok and Shenba open their restaurant also made me feel a tiny bit inspired.

I love movies that emphasize that a person can start over at any age. So many movies cater to younger people, so it can feel as if someone doesn’t get their dreams while young, they’re not happening. Yeon-ok gets her dreams while being elderly. That’s cool to see. I don’t think Made in Korea says Shenba’s age, but I assumed she was in her late 20s or early 30s. That’s still very young, but many cultures think women should be married with kids by that age.

It’s nice to see an independent woman finding herself and not living by societal standards. Then Made in Korea gets dramatic again with the next twist. I had a roller coaster of emotions while watching the movie, but I enjoyed not knowing what to expect.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Made In Korea Reminded Me Why I Love Watching Foreign Films

Some of my favorite movies have been foreign films, including some great Korean movies. I also love movies from many different countries, but I have not watched enough Indian movies. Made in Korea reminded me that I need to watch more. It also reminded me that there is such a huge world of cinema that deserves further exploring.