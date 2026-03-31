K-Pops! Is Such A Sweet Father Son Movie But That’s Only Partly Why I Enjoyed It

It’s always a risk to create anything artistic and then let the world decide whether they love it or hate it. It may be even riskier for those who already dominate one art field. Anderson .Paak is a well-known musician, but decided to expand his abilities by writing and directing a film called K-Pops!.

The film came across my Instagram feed and emails, so I decided to give it a chance. It was a very sweet family movie that explores a new father-son dynamic. I enjoyed it far more than expected, and the exploration of fatherhood is only one reason I think it’s worth watching.

(Image credit: Aura Entertainment)

K-Pops! Has A Heartwarming Father And Son Story That’s Fun To Watch

At its core, K-Pops! is a movie about a man learning how to become a father. He isn’t just trying to learn the basics of that role but how to excel at it. When the film starts, BJ (Anderson .Paak) is the cliche musician looking for his big break. He’s been in the business for decades, but is still barely surviving and thriving. He’s sure of his genius, but life hasn’t caught up to his ambition and dreams. He gets a major opportunity in Korea and starts drumming on one of the most popular reality TV shows.

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It’s a K-Pop competition show similar to some of the best singing reality TV shows in the States, such as American Idol, X-Factor, The Voice, and many more. He meets a young boy and immediately bonds with him. BJ decides to try to help him win. Then we get a good old-fashioned “you’re the father” twist. From there, the movie becomes about BJ and Tae Young’s (Soul Rasheed) bonding. The film gets a lot of its heart from their relationship and dynamic.

You immediately become invested in Tae Young, but also wonder if BJ can live up to his fatherly duties. It’s not a unique film, and it often reminded me of a similar movie I saw and loved last year , Rental Family, but K-Pops! is a lot goofier and lacks some of the depth you get in Brendan Fraser’s Japan-set movie. However, these types of growing into fatherhood movies may share elements, but they work because they’re fun, and also show that parenthood is never an easy job.

(Image credit: Aura Entertainment)

I Really Enjoy How The Movie Blends Black And Korean Culture

What really sold me on K-Pops! was how Anderson . Paak made it a priority to discuss the connection between Black music culture and K-Pop music. There is animportant scene with BJ showing Tae Young how Motown music influenced K-Pop. I think some people know and respect the influence of Black music on the K-Pop genre, but others try to fully dismiss it. Therefore, it’s profound to see BJ break down how the two genres overlap. Music is important to every culture, but as a Black person, I know from personal experience how much music means to my culture.

So I loved seeing Black music honored and elevated in K-Pops!. The film also doesn’t diminish the importance or cultural significance of K-Pop all over the world. It respects both genres and gives them the accolades they deserve. One of the final scenes involves Tae Young performing, and it’s clearly a tribute to Black artists and groups, such as the Jackson 5, but still faithful to the K-Pop style and history.

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I wouldn’t say it’s one of the best musical performance moments in a film , but it’s very enjoyable and has a lot of importance to two cultures and genres of music.

(Image credit: Aura Entertainment)

It Also Reminded Me Of Some Classic Mentor-Protégé Movies

K-Pops! also reminded me a lot of Life with Mikey. That was one of my favorite movies growing up, so that made Anderson .Paak’s film feel very nostalgic. It is similar to some of those many great mentor-protégé movies, such as The Karate Kid, The Mighty Ducks, and Creed. Life with Mikey and K-Pops! are very different, but they have a similar theme of someone who was once or is still talented in the entertainment field finding himself a parent (either biologically or fostering) to an inspiring artist.

He then helps that child thrive in their chosen industry. Both are really heartwarming family movies that also focus on learning a craft and becoming really good at it. Tae Young has a nice voice, but BJ really elevates him to the next level with his guidance. BJ proves himself to be a great mentor as well as a good father.

It’s an industry that he would probably thrive in as a mentor if he decided to shift his career. These movies are so appealing because they also show growth through training and caring enough to take someone to the next level in their chosen discipline. This makes them a little bit inspiring as well as entertaining.

(Image credit: Aura Entertainment)

It Made Me Respect And Like Anderson .Paak More Because Of His Talent And History

Bruno Mars is one of those artists that I really want to see in concert one day because he’s such an expert showman. He’s one of my favorites. Because I admire Mars so much, I also enjoy his band with Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic. That band was my first introduction to .Paak. I didn’t know much about him, besides his love for a silly wig.

K-Pops! ends by saying the movie is based on his life. Then shows a series of images with his sons. Soul Rasheed is actually .Paak’s biological son. Therefore, it seems like he wrote, directed, and co-starred in this movie not only to expand his creative talents but to give his son his own platform. Soul is very charming in K-Pops!. It is a good introduction to the young actor.

.Paak also stands out and impressed me with how natural he felt on-screen. That’s not always the case when singers attempt acting roles. His voice and musicality shine in K-Pops! alongside his acting. I wouldn’t mind seeing him take on more acting roles.

(Image credit: Aura Entertainment)

I Loved That K Pops Is As Much A Movie About Family As It Is Music, And That Gives It Charm

There are a lot of great movies about music, and some that involve families coming together to form bands or support the musically talented member of the family. These movies are great, but there aren’t enough of them. This is also why K-Pops! is so enjoyable.

It highlights the beauty and power of K-Pop music and soul, jazz, Motown, and other genres that allow Black artists to shine. K-Pops! showcasing .Paak’s love for music adds a layer of charm. Come for the family comedy, stay for the rich love of music.