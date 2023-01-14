Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Tells Sweet Story About Lady Gaga And Reacts To Hopes She’ll Join Season 2

Netflix’s Wednesday is just about the hottest thing in pop culture right now. The show is still one of the top viewed things on the streaming service and a second season of the Jenna Ortega-led series has finally been confirmed. But what’s really taken the internet by storm is a mashup of Jenna Ortega dancing and Lady Gaga’s music that now has fans hoping the singer could appear in Season 2. It turns out there’s already a connection between Gaga and Ortega that would make such an appearance all the more fitting.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the Golden Globes, Jenna Ortega revealed that she once worked with a hairdresser that had also done the hair of Lady Gaga. Ortega and Gaga bonded over the “Born This Way” singer, who Ortega had seen in concert previously. This led to Ortega receiving a personalized video from Lady Gaga herself.

So we know that Wednesday is a fan of Lady Gaga, and we also know that Lady Gaga is a fan of Wednesday. The viral trend of fans recreating Jenna Ortega’s dance on the series, remixed with Gaga’s new song “Bloody Mary” reached its peak recently when Gaga herself released a TikTok that showed her doing the dance herself. Clearly, these two need to get together.

But if Lady Gaga were to appear in Wednesday Season 2, who could she play? As it turns out, Jenna Ortega has at least the beginning of an idea for that. She likened a potential relationship between Wednesday and a Lady Gaga character to the one Wednesday had with Christina Ricci’s character in Season 1, though, without the obvious downside. Wednesday could use a new mentor figure in Season 2, and Gaga could be perfect. Ortega said…

If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, they’d have to be two monsters who understand each other.

Honestly, that sounds pretty close to perfect. One could perhaps see Lady Gaga taking over for Gwendolyn Christie’s character as the head of Nevermore Academy in Season 2. That relationship was rough and antagonistic, so making Gaga’s character more of an ally would make things a bit different.

According to Ortega, she has no idea what’s in store for Wednesday Season 2, and she thinks the writers’ room is only now starting to come together. The good news there, is that means nothing is set in stone, and creating a character to be played by Lady Gaga is absolutely possible.

The only downside is that since writers are only getting started on Season 2, it's going to be quite a while before we actually see it. Netflix subscribers will have to find other shows to keep them busy for quite some time to come.