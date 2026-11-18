Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, have been adapting to a completely new life in the U.K. these past few months. However, some recent reports claim the family may already be getting ready to head back to Southern California to spend Christmas this year. That leads to the question: Why aren’t they allegedly starting new traditions across the pond?

The Royal Family famously spends their Christmas holiday at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. However, while Prince Harry may have grown up doing Christmas at the countryside property, he and Meghan only spent two holidays there – a month after they got engaged in 2017 and their first Christmas as a married couple in 2018. New claims by InStyle speculate that since they broke the tradition eight years ago, they aren't expecting this year to be any different despite the geographical convenience.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first two Christmas holidays with the Royal Family at Sandringham Estate. When that time of year rolled around in 2019, they had already formally separated from the Royal Family and appeared in a candid documentary interview where Harry said he and Prince Williams were "on different paths." So in 2019, they decided to spend the holidays privately in Canada with a nine-month-old Archie. And, in March 2020, they stepped away from being senior royals.

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It’s expected that Harry and Meghan will share a more intimate holiday season with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, as they usually do. While it’s been suggested they’d likely end the year in the U.S. (via People), a source with the Daily Mail reports Doria may be the one to head to the U.K. instead. Nothing’s been confirmed, but another reason why they aren’t going to the Sandringham Estate could be because they are simply not invited, per an October report:

They know it would be too awkward and too difficult [to spend Christmas with the royal family]. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.

It's also worth taking into account that Meghan Markle and her mother have been reportedly leaning on each other following Markle’s father facing allegations of possessing child sexual abuse material. Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested by federal agents on November 6 and could serve prison time.

Over in the U.K., the couple reportedly haven’t found their forever home yet since relocating in August. They are currently living at a friend’s private estate in the Cotswolds. Perhaps they are searching for familiarity this holiday season after the big move?

In a 2025 email sent to followers of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, Markle said she was planning on spending the holiday that year with “pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories.” The Royal Family’s Christmas traditions, on the other hand, involve a black-tie dinner and attending service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas morning.

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Markle has shared her love of Christmas before, calling it her favorite holiday and even making a special called With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which you can stream now with a Netflix subscription. Juggling the holidays is rarely easy, even for a power couple like those two.