‘They Can Reminisce About What Island They Were On Last Year.’ What Diddy’s Christmas Will Look Like Behind Bars This Year

Many people look forward to the Christmas season as it usually means spending a lot of time with family, assuming you can stand your family. However, there are those who are unable to visit loved ones during the holiday, and that includes Sean “Diddy” Combs, who, barring a Christmas miracle, will be spending his Christmas and New Year’s Eve behind bars.

Diddy has attempted to get bail on his federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking on three separate occasions, and he’s been denied three times. He spent Thanksgiving in a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, which is known for its terrible food, and he’ll now experience what Christmas in prison is like as well.

What Christmas In Prison Will Look Like For Diddy

According to people in the know who spoke with Us Weekley, there isn’t a lot of Christmas cheer going on at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which has a rough reputation even among federal prisons. There are no decorations or music. The best the inmates get is to watch sports on TV.

However, as with Thanksgiving, there will still be a special holiday meal... though it likely won’t be at the standard Diddy is used to. The food is apparently famously subpar at this particular prison. Prison consultant Sam Mandel says he expects Diddy will eat with another famous person in his block, FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried and the two can talk about previous Christmases that were much more lavish affairs. He said…

I think they’ll probably eat together and discuss what part of the world they were in last year with their families. They’re from higher socioeconomic backgrounds before coming in there. So they can reminisce [about] what island they were on last year.

Diddy and Bankman-Fried, are both celebrities and as such are housed on a special block away from the general population. It’s the same block where R. Kelly was found while he awaited his trial.

How Other Celebrities Have Handled Being In Perison At Christmas

One can only imagine how celebrities who are used to having everything at Christmas are dealing with not only being away from friends and family but being locked up in prison. Diddy’s experience looks like it will largely mirror others who have found themselves in the same situation.

Josh Duggar spent Christmas 2022 in federal custody in Texas. His Christmas was also little more than a special meal, though it also included a holiday gift of “various consumables” and it sounds like Diddy will receive something similar, some sort of package of a few treats that the inmates don’t normally receive.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reality star Todd Chrisley spent his first Christmas in prison last year. He reportedly did not handle it well, having real difficulty with being away from his family. Diddy has seven kids and one can imagine he’s feeling similarly.

Diddy will be spending several more holidays in prison as his trial is not scheduled to commence until early May 2025. If things go his way this may be his only Christmas in prison.