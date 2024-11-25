How P. Diddy Will Be Spending The Thanksgiving Holiday Behind Bars

P. Diddy is still awaiting the verdict on his latest attempt to post bail, but as for now, the record producer remains in prison after being arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking and other crimes. Should his request be denied — as his previous two bond requests were — it looks like he’ll be spending the Thanksgiving holiday behind bars. So what exactly does that look like?

The Thanksgiving Day menu has been released, per People , for what will be served to the inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York — where Sean “Diddy” Combs has been since his arrest — and it looks like he can expect some of the traditional holiday fare.

Breakfast will be served starting at 6 a.m., as it is every day, the trade reports, and will consist of fruit, cereal and breakfast pastries. Lunch on Thursday is where inmates will get the more expected items on the Thanksgiving Day menu, with the 11 a.m. meal including a choice of turkey roast or hot and sour tofu. Side dishes like mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, cranberry sauce, gravy and dinner rolls will be available, in addition to assorted holiday pie.

Dinnertime will be decidedly less traditional, as the menu will offer peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, whole wheat bread and fruit starting at 4 p.m. after headcount, People reports.

All in all, the menu reads like what many of ours may look like this week, but if reports about the prison’s food are true, it may not be a happy holiday. Diddy’s lawyers said the food might just be the roughest part of the music mogul’s prison experience.

That’s seemingly backed up by other former inmates and their families, who described the MDC as “ probably the worst federal detention center in the country .” One described the meals as “pure slop,” and other complaints about the facility included no air flow and rats running around the prison.

Sean Combs is reportedly being kept in protective custody due to his celebrity status and the accusations of sexual assault against him, both of which could make him a target for violence by the other inmates. Many of the accusations involve days-long sex parties called “freak offs,” where people were allegedly coerced into sexual acts with drugs and alcohol. The allegations against Diddy include the alleged assault of 25 minors , including a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl . The rapper has denied all charges.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On November 22, P. Diddy's legal team filed a third request to have him released on bond until his trial — which is scheduled for May 5, 2025. The judge postponed the decision to this week, but it’s unknown when that ruling will come. The previous two requests were denied on the grounds that Diddy is a flight risk and out of concern for potential witness tampering .