I Can't Stop Watching Ariana Grande, Saoirse Ronan And Even Julia Louis-Dreyfus Do Their Own Renditions Of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso'

Over the last year, Sabrina Carpenter has risen to superstardom thanks in large (or grande) part to the Disney star releasing her single “Espresso” ahead of last April's Coachella set. The single led to her closing out Season 49 of Saturday Night Live, followed by the variety sketch series parodying “Espresso” during Season 50, and it all came full circle when Marcello Hernandez was “arrested” as Domingo during one of her concerts on the Short n' Sweet Tour. Now, the song is at its next logical phase: dramatic readings from celebs like Ariana Grande and Saoirse Ronan.

In celebration of the 2025 Grammys telecast, W Magazine tasked a list of all-stars including Grande, Ronan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo, Zoe Saldaña, Harris Dickinson, Ryan Destiny, Drew Starkey, and several others to perform dramatic readings of the now-Grammy-winning song. Some really put their all into it with very dramatic readings, while others were content to sing, and some just read it plainly. But it was all too good when combined, as seen below:

A post shared by W Magazine (@wmag) A photo posted by on

One would think if Grande wanted to sing “Espresso,” she fully would, but she instead only offered up a dramatic reading; still, I would desperately love for her to sing the song for another video.

Also, Ronan thinking that the song was “Nespresso” really pulled the whole thing together, and she probably is not the only one who thought that. It’s not surprising that Gomez would sing along, considering she went all out while at the Short n’ Sweet Tour with some friends last year.

W Magazine has done dramatic readings in past, for Taylor Swift songs and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. Plus, “Espresso” is not the only Sabrina Carpenter song that was the focus of a dramatic reading. The publisher also did one for “Please Please Please” featuring Paul Mescal, Andrew Garfield, Demi Moore, and even Pamela Anderson, and it was again one of the greatest things ever. Now, a dramatic reading of “Juno” would perhaps take the cake, especially if it came with a “Juno” position.

Despite having perhaps one of the biggest songs of 2024, Carpenter has one gripe about having a song called “Espresso.” The “Taste” singer told Time that she’s “intentionally stopped” herself from getting the coffee beverage, and I can’t say I blame her. She’s probably had many of them while the song was making rounds last year, and it would probably be too predictable at a Starbucks or Dunkin’ to order one, but at the very least. She still seems to be having a lot of fun performing the song.

Fresh off three Grammy wins, Carpenter probably won’t be slowing down any time soon, and it wouldn’t be surprising if there were more dramatic readings or parodies of her songs in the near future. Following her split with Barry Keoghan, it might be the best to remain busy, and I’m excited to see what she has next up her sleeve.