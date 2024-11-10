What It Was Really Like To Buy Those Obstructed View Tickets To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, According To TikTok

Swifties are nearing the end of an era, and I mean that literally, as Taylor Swift will soon be freed up to work on upcoming music and other projects when the Eras Tour wraps in less than a month. Fans will forever remember all of the surprise songs and talk about who was chosen to receive the “22” hat each night, although some had a better view of those moments than others. “Obstructed-view” tickets were sold for each show, where fans were seated on the sides of and behind the stage. Many took to TikTok to share their POVs, so what were those seats really like?

The large screens behind Taylor Swift add a huge storytelling aspect to the artist’s show and probably include a number of easter eggs like the orange door . However, fans who bought obstructed-view seats at a discounted price seemed to think it was well worth it to still be in the presence of the TTPD artist and thousands of fellow Swifties. Nothing could dampen this fan’s mood in Miami, as she shared her experience from behind the screen:

It definitely helps that Taylor Swift provided large screens for those without a straight-forward view of the stage, and I can totally see how much fun it would be to see all of the bracelets lighting up from that high in the stadium. With a good view of the catwalk, they were definitely able to see quite a bit of the action.

That was the experience of some who saw her last summer, too. They showed a portion of “Bejeweled,” and from their seats they could see Taylor Swift’s band playing, had a screen providing them a great view and could still see quite a bit of the live action. Some in the comments even said this view was better than their floor tickets:

Another Swiftie who saw the Eras Tour in Las Vegas showed off one huge benefit to claiming a spot in the cheap seats — getting to see Taylor Swift leaving the stage after the show!

They got discounted seats AND got Taylor Swift to wave and blow them a kiss? I’m starting to wonder why anyone would even bother paying thousands of dollars for anything else! (Just kidding, I completely get it and am infinitely jealous of everyone who got their brain chemistry altered by the Eras Tour .)

Even the Swifties who attended the last U.S. stop on the Eras Tour in Indianapolis drove home via TikTok video the fact that there are no bad seats at a Taylor Swift concert:

I don’t blame anyone for paying what they did for Eras Tour concert tickets to get the absolute best views they could get, because of course you’d want to make the most of what was (for most people) a once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, I just love that despite not being able to see all sides of the performance, the Swifties with the obstructed views still threw down as hard as anybody there.