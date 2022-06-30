Hocus Pocus 2 May Be As Spooky As Ever, But The Original Cast's Trailer Reaction Couldn't Be More Wholesome

The Sanderson Sisters are back with Hocus Pocus 2 and looking better than ever! Seriously, it feels like it hasn’t been 29 years since the last time these Salem witches rose from the ground. The spooky trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has just come out with the most wholesome reactions from the original cast who are coming back as the Sanderson Sisters.

The plot of Hocus Pocus 2 is similar to the plot of the previous film where a group of kids attempts to revive the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween Night thinking it’s not going to work, only for them to be fooled when they come back to life. Walt Disney Pictures released a video where the original Hocus Pocus cast shared their reactions to the newly released trailer. Take a look:

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy had the most praiseworthy reactions watching the trailer of their new movie with a ton of laughs and thunderous applause at the end. The Beaches actress called the look of the black flame candle “fabulous” and all three of them loved the tagline “some legends never die.” You can tell that these three on-screen sisters took pride in their newest Halloween flick together.

So, here’s what we know so far about the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel. You can watch the Sanderson sisters flying to your TV screen on your Disney+ subscription this Fall. And apparently, we have the seal of approval from Bette Midler about the sequel’s “pretty great” plot. So even if it ends up being a rehash of the first movie, I assume we’ll still get some fresh new elements added to the story. Hocus Pocus 2 may not have Kenny Ortega coming back to direct, but Anne Fletcher will be filling in those shoes who’s directed Step Up, The Proposal, and Dumplin’. So I guarantee this choreographer/director will give the film the wholesome Disney tone that the original fantasy-comedy film had.

As for who you should expect to return for the spooktacular sequel, it’s a given that the original wicked trio who played the Sanderson Sisters is coming back. It doesn’t appear that Vinessa Shaw who played Allison in Hocus Pocus will be making an appearance as well as Omri Katz who played Max. Thora Birch was originally supposed to come back as an adult Dani, but she had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. However, we will see the return of Doug Jones a.k.a. fan-favorite character Billy the zombie.

You, of course, can’t have a sequel without new additions. Veep star Sam Richardson joined the cast as well as Gossip Girls revival Whitney Peak, Brat TV’s Lilia Buckingham, and Blue Beetle’s Belissa Escobedo to play the high school students. Expect to see some Drag Race queens make an appearance as well as Arrested Development’s Tony Hale and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham to round up the updated cast list.

Now that you’ve seen the trailer reactions from the OGs, this should convince you enough to add Hocus Pocus 2 to your watchlist this Fall. See for yourself the movie in full as Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus 2 comes back to your screens on September 30th.