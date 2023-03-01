What's Going On With Sweet Magnolias Season 3? JoAnna Garcia Swisher Has An Update That'll Get Fans Ready For Margarita Night

You guys? It’s now been over a year since all of us lovely Netflix subscribers have been able to rejoin the intriguing and surprising characters in Serenity, South Carolina for the romantic adventures of Sweet Magnolias. If you’re anything like me, this means that you’ve been positively dying for any and all info you can get on what’s to come, especially after that cliffhanger-filled Season 2 ending , but now we’ve finally gotten an update from star JoAnna Garcia Swisher that should really get fans ready for margarita night!

What Did Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher Say About Season 3?

Viewers who adore watching the ups and downs endured by Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie on the small town drama had no trouble convincing ourselves why we need Sweet Magnolias Season 3 , and luckily we didn’t have to wait too long for that renewal to be announced. However, the following months haven’t exactly been bursting with details on the coming episodes, and we still don’t have a release date. Well, when speaking to Parade recently, the former Reba star was asked if the new season was coming in 2023, and said:

Yeah, absolutely. I think it'll be here before you know it. I don't have a date to give you today, but I will soon, and I'm just so excited for Season 3. I think it shows a whole new feel and look. I mean, it's the same sweet, beautiful Serenity with the same friendly faces and familiar faces, but it's just digging a little bit deeper this year. It was really a fun season and it's setting up—I'm just gonna manifest Season 4 because the story has to continue!

OOOOoooooWEEEEEeeee! Does anyone else have heart palpitations right now? Even though Maddie’s portrayer couldn’t offer up any concrete debut details for the series, she seems pretty confident that it’ll be ready for our eyeballs “before you know it,” so I cannot help but hope that we’ll get a trailer soon that will announce its imminent release. In the early spring perhaps? Please say it’s so, Netflix!

There were a lot of new beginnings, stalled starts, and surprising twists in our favorite Serenity relationships at the end of last season, so I’m especially excited to see what the actress could mean by the new episodes having “a whole new feel and look” and “digging a little bit deeper.” The biggest update on the stories for the third season that we’d gotten thus far came near the end of November 2022, when Justin Bruening (who plays Maddie’s somewhat troubled beau, Cal) noted that we’ll see his character dealing with his shocking actions at the end of the previous season, which will lead to him starting “to really become a member” of the town he now calls home.

Speaking of which, Garcia Swisher continued, and said that Maddie is now really trying to find herself after witnessing Cal’s behavior:

I can assure you that this season you're gonna see, especially from my character, a lot of self-reflection. She's kind of coming out of that cloud of divorce and really taking a toll on her relationship and just seeing how that's working for her and for Cal, and trying to find her footing and find out who she's gonna be as she steps into this next chapter of her life.