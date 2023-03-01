What's Going On With Sweet Magnolias Season 3? JoAnna Garcia Swisher Has An Update That'll Get Fans Ready For Margarita Night
We're getting so close!
You guys? It’s now been over a year since all of us lovely Netflix subscribers have been able to rejoin the intriguing and surprising characters in Serenity, South Carolina for the romantic adventures of Sweet Magnolias. If you’re anything like me, this means that you’ve been positively dying for any and all info you can get on what’s to come, especially after that cliffhanger-filled Season 2 ending, but now we’ve finally gotten an update from star JoAnna Garcia Swisher that should really get fans ready for margarita night!
What Did Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher Say About Season 3?
Viewers who adore watching the ups and downs endured by Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie on the small town drama had no trouble convincing ourselves why we need Sweet Magnolias Season 3, and luckily we didn’t have to wait too long for that renewal to be announced. However, the following months haven’t exactly been bursting with details on the coming episodes, and we still don’t have a release date. Well, when speaking to Parade recently, the former Reba star was asked if the new season was coming in 2023, and said:
OOOOoooooWEEEEEeeee! Does anyone else have heart palpitations right now? Even though Maddie’s portrayer couldn’t offer up any concrete debut details for the series, she seems pretty confident that it’ll be ready for our eyeballs “before you know it,” so I cannot help but hope that we’ll get a trailer soon that will announce its imminent release. In the early spring perhaps? Please say it’s so, Netflix!
There were a lot of new beginnings, stalled starts, and surprising twists in our favorite Serenity relationships at the end of last season, so I’m especially excited to see what the actress could mean by the new episodes having “a whole new feel and look” and “digging a little bit deeper.” The biggest update on the stories for the third season that we’d gotten thus far came near the end of November 2022, when Justin Bruening (who plays Maddie’s somewhat troubled beau, Cal) noted that we’ll see his character dealing with his shocking actions at the end of the previous season, which will lead to him starting “to really become a member” of the town he now calls home.
Speaking of which, Garcia Swisher continued, and said that Maddie is now really trying to find herself after witnessing Cal’s behavior:
Combine this with her tease about the end of the new season (and later saying that viewers will “start to feel like there are new beginnings”) and I can assure you that there are probably already millions of us attempting to “manifest” Season 4! Until we get more information on what’s to come when Sweet Magnolias hits the 2023 TV schedule, you can rewatch the first two seasons on Netflix.

