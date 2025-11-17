I Did Not See Hailey Bieber's Name Getting Dropped From An Erewhon Smoothie Making National News, But Here We Are

It isn’t exactly rare to see Hailey Bieber’s name making headlines for one reason or another these days. She’s married to Justin Bieber, for one thing, and has made a name for herself in the beauty industry with the skincare brand Rhode. She’s also a model, a mom and a member of Hollywood’s Baldwin family. So of all the reasons for Hailey to make national news, I wouldn’t have expected it to be in relation to an Erewhon smoothie, but here we are.

Erewhon, the grocery store of the stars, has dropped Hailey Bieber’s name from one of its popular smoothies. The Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, which has apparently been a bestseller since it launched in 2022 and reportedly costs $20, no longer bears the name of Stephen Baldwin’s younger daughter. According to a smoothie cashier (via Page Six):

Her contract ended, so we can’t say Hailey Bieber.

Not to worry, though! The Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie is still available, and it doesn’t sound like Erewhon employees mind if you still call it the “Hailey.” One worker said:

All the customers don’t know. They still say Hailey Bieber. She’s not getting anything, but it’s good for us.

“Good” might be an understatement, because people employed by the Beverly Hills’ location say that particular flavor is by far the most popular on the menu, with at least 600 orders for it a day. Another smoothie worker confirmed that dropping Hailey Bieber’s name hasn’t affected customers’ habits, saying:

People still call it the Hailey Bieber. It rolls off the tongue better than saying Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

The model reportedly did not come up with the recipe herself, but I can definitely see the appeal, as it combines a base of almond milk with organic strawberries, bananas and avocado, adding dates, maple syrup, vanilla collagen powder, vanilla stevia, sea moss gel, coconut cream and strawberry glaze.

While I have never had the privilege of tasting one of these delicacies myself, it supposedly is reminiscent of a strawberry milkshake, with tons of health and skin benefits, of course. All of that remains, whether Hailey Bieber’s name is officially on the menu or not. Another Erewhon smoothie worker said:

It’s still the same ingredients, it’s still sweet. It still has the spirit of Hailey! It’s the best one. By far our most popular.

I would imagine Hailey Bieber would much rather be making headlines over her eponymous smoothie than some of the other reasons she’s endured over the past year or two. She and husband Justin, for instance, were the subjects of split rumors for months, with Hailey even being pictured without her wedding ring in June. However, that all seemed to change after Justin Bieber released his latest albums, Swag and Swag II, in July and September.

First, the two were seen dancing to some live music together, then they were making out at a celebrity-filled party and just “living life and eating pasta” while out on a date night. Hopefully those good vibes are still going as strong as Erewhon’s sales of the Bieber-less Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.