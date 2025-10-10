'I Know I'm A Good Person': Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Public Scrutiny And How She Handles It
She's been doing it for decades.
Jennifer Lopez is an acclaimed actor, a global pop star, and an accomplished producer. During her decades of stardom she's made countless headlines, often related to what's happening in her romantic life. Her relationship with Ben Affleck is one big reason fro this, and the "Let's Get Loud" singe recently opened up about how she handles all the public scrutiny.
Lopez and Affleck's divorce broke the internet, especially since fans were rooting for their reunion. She's balanced that attention on her personal life with passion projects such as Kiss of the Spider Woman (which hits theaters today). While speaking with ET to promote the movie musical, she addressed the way she's deal with criticism over her time as a household name. In her words:
That really sounds like a healthy perspective. While many people dream of fame, the reality of it is complicated. JLo has had megafame thanks to her acting and music success, and has unfortunately seen the way certain fans have come and gone throughout the years. The public's perception of her might be ever-changing, but she's luckily got a strong sense of self.
Even by celebrity standards, Jennifer Lopez has had an incredible amount of scrutiny on both her professional and personal life. For instance, Lopez faced criticism when starting her cocktail brand Delola after previous comments about not drinking. In her same interview, the "Get Right" singer shared more about how she's dealt with the constant chatter, saying:
Listening to negative discourse about her as a person or performer would be understandable for a person of Lopez's fame. But it sounds like she's giving herself grace and positive self-talk, and standing in the truth of her life. She also mentioned being secure about her multitalents, despite setbacks like being snubbed for an Oscar nom after Hustlers.
While fans are used to Lopez making headlines over her romantic relationships, she actually brought up another important relationship she has: her parents. As the Selena actress went on to say:
No matter how many accolades one receives, many of us still need the love and support from our family. And for Jennifer Lopez, it sounds like her parents in particular helped her to form the strong sense of self that's buoyed her amidst constant chatter from the public. Talk about a heartwarming way to look at a challenging aspect of her fame.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Lopez's many talents are on full display for the movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. Her performance got a standing ovation at Sundance, and there's already chatter about her being a contender for this year's Awards Season.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.