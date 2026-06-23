I Felt Madison Square Garden Was A Little Sus. These New Taylor Swift Wedding Claims Would Make More Sense

Swifties have officially been on high alert for weeks, trying to figure out what’s rumor and what’s truth when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s impending wedding. The rumored date of July 3 is quickly approaching, with fans split over whether or not Madison Square Garden will be the venue. I've always been a bit skeptical about this being true, and some new claims might actually make more sense.

Having your wedding at Madison Square Garden does seem like a huge flex for Taylor Swift, and the venue makes sense in terms of size and security. However, I’ve been suspicious that this might be a rumor intended to sleuth out any leaks, because do we really see her marrying Travis Kelce indoors under arena lighting? Have we forgotten the gorgeous garden where your English teacher and your gym teacher got engaged? Well, now sources are suggesting MSG may not be the plan for their vow exchange after all, as a source told Naughty But Nice’s Rob Shuter:

The MSG event was always the party, not the wedding. Taylor and Travis wanted the ceremony to be intimate and shared only with the people who matter most.

Remember, this is still a rumor, but I can definitely get on board a lot easier with the idea of Madison Square Garden being the venue for the reception but not the wedding itself. Of course, if true, that means we still don’t know where the celebrity couple will officially be pronounced husband and wife.

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Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still plan to take a page out of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s book after all and tie the knot at Swift’s apartment? Many Swifties are refusing to give up on the idea of an Ocean State wedding, despite the denials from a Rhode Island wedding planner.

However it goes down, another insider claims the plan all along has reportedly been a two-location affair, as they said:

Everything points to a private ceremony followed by a much bigger celebration later. That’s been the plan from day one.

If true, it sounds like there might be a smaller guest list — and likely few plus-ones — for the ceremony itself, with a larger venue opened up afterward to more friends and loved ones. If that “much bigger celebration” does take place at MSG, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could invite as many people as they wanted!

It sounds like a win-win, because a third source alleges it was important to the couple to keep their vow exchange a personal moment, saying:

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Taylor could fill Madison Square Garden any night of the week. But a wedding isn’t a concert. She wanted a real moment with the people she loves, not a production.

I’m keeping all options open when it comes to the impending nuptials between the “Karma” singer and her “guy on the Chiefs.” We won’t know for sure when or where things are going down until they happen, but as far as the rumors go, this latest one sounds pretty reasonable.