Why Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Is So Pumped To Return For MTV's Movie Follow-Up

It’s only been four years since fans had to say goodbye to the Wolf Pack on MTV’s Teen Wolf yet, since then, they've been clawing for another season. Well, now, the network and Paramount are giving them more of the beloved franchise. It was recently announced that work has begun on a follow-up movie, which will premiere on Paramount+ next year. The fanbase is sure to be excited by the new project, and they're not alone. The show's lead actor, Tyler Posey, is also pumped and he recently shared why he's looking forward to the film.

The star portrayed high school student-turned-Alpha werewolf Scott McCall on the popular young adult series, which ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. Tyler Posey was one of the first to share the news of the franchise's return, and his joy was more than evident. In a recent interview with EW, he revealed what intrigues him the most about going back to Beacon Hills:

I think what I'm most excited for is to see them age. We were in high school for what seemed like 10 years. I'm excited to see them age and get out of high school. High school was such a character in itself on the show, so I'm excited to see how it's going to be without that sort of character of a school involved. It will be interesting.

A potential Teen Wolf continuation has been discussed for quite some time now. Around the time the show ended, it was reported that MTV was in talks with creator and showrunner Jeff Davis about possibly rebooting the property as an anthology series. This project would've featured a whole new set of characters and storylines. There were also discussions about as continuing the original series in the form of a podcast. Unfortunately, things didn't pan out at the time but, as you can see, they've now worked out for the better.

The announcement for the revival movie came on the fourth anniversary of the show's series finale. While plot details have yet to be revealed, it seems likely that it'll take place years after the final episode. An official cast list has also yet to be announced, as Tyler Posey is the only confirmed star at this point.

One person fans would likely be eager to see again is Stiles Stilinksi (played by Dylan O’Brien), and he could indeed appear. This is due to the fact that his iconic jeep can be seen in the teaser for the movie. Plenty other cast members have gone on social media in the past couple of weeks to share their excitement for the movie, so there's a firm chance that many of them could be returning as well.

I am so pumped for this new Teen Wolf movie, and it's great to see that its star is too! Hopefully, it won't be long before we get more info on the project. The Teen Wolf movie is coming to Paramount+ in 2022. And be sure to stream the series (or other shows like it) while you wait.