Will Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Says

Spoiler Alert: This article most certainly contains some slight spoilers for Netflix’s Red Notice, so read at your own risk.

The tail end of 2021 is proving to be a pretty great time for movies, and Netflix’s star-studded film, Red Notice, is certainly helping that statement along. Having been released at the beginning of the month , the Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot-led movie is still holding on to a top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list. With its success, thoughts of a sequel are certainly on fans’ minds. With this, director Rawson Marshall Thurber has now opened up about the possibility of a follow-up.

The director and writer recently admitted to Collider that he is not yet working on a script for a sequel, but that doesn't exactly mean progress isn't being made. Here is what the We’re the Millers director says, exactly:

I’m not working on the script for a sequel…I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix…we’ve been having those conversations.

Red Notice, as it stands, is very much a standalone film; the mission is completed and wrapped up, leaving pretty much no questions as to how things have concluded concerning the search for the priceless egg. However, Ryan Reynolds’ Nolan Booth made sure to leave things open ended where he and the other main characters are concerned. Considering he approached Gal Gadot’s Bishop and Dwayne Johnson’s John Hartley about another group mission, a sequel with a whole new heist would be perfect.

All in all, the Netflix caper is a smart movie. There were certainly some twists that not everyone could see coming, and the mythology behind the film was mostly well thought out and clever as well. Given the intricacy of the original movie's plot, one would think that Rawson Marshall Thurber wouldn't want to rush out a sequel without a solid idea. So honestly it’s a nice sign that a script isn’t in the process of being worked on yet.

Based on the way the film left viewers perfectly primed for a sequel and the popularity of the film , it’s no wonder Netflix is trying to open the door for a sequel. The super stars of the movie would surely be down to come together again for another film, because it truly looks like they’ve had a lot of fun together both on and off screen.